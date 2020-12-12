🔊 Listen to this

The strength up the middle, which again made Wyoming Area one of the top teams in the state, is evident in the all-state selections released this week by the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Kayla Kiwak and Makenzie Switzer repeated as first-team, all-state selections in Class A. Megan Beppler and Antonia Minichello again made the second team.

The first-team selection for Kiwak, a senior who is headed to the Indiana University on a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I scholarship, is her third straight.

Juniors Switzer, Beppler and Minichello all have a chance to also become three-time, all-state selections.

The four veterans led Wyoming Area to a 10-1 division and 15-2 overall record while finishing second in both Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and District 2 Class A.

The only two losses came in overtime to unbeaten, three-time state champion Wyoming Seminary, the only two overtime contests for the Blue Knights, making the Lady Warriors arguably the second-best Class A team in Pennsylvania. After reaching the state quarterfinals in 2018 and the state semifinals in 2019, Wyoming Area was denied a third straight state tournament trip in part by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s in-season decision to revise its tournament format in-season as part of the adjustments for the coronavirus pandemic.

Kiwak played center forward, Switzer defensive center-midfield and Beppler center back. Minichello joined Kiwak up front and, just as Switzer brought a great deal of offense to a defensive position, used a knack for defensive plays to often restart offensive threats.

The combination of Kiwak and Switzer gave Wyoming Area two of the conference’s top four scorers.

Kiwak led the WVC in goals and assists. She finished with 26 goals and 22 assists this season for 84 goals and 76 assists in her career.

“Kayla is one of the most skilled players I’ve seen in our conference,” Wyoming Seminary coach Erin McGinley said. “She just has a great ability to not only create success for her teammates by her skill level in passing, but also has the ability to put the ball in the cage.”

Switzer joined Beppler as two of the biggest reasons Wyoming Area allowed just four goals all season – two in regulation, two in overtime. They made sure the Lady Warriors not only held 13 opponents without a goal, but also whitewashed multiple opponents in terms of shots on goal and/or penalty corners.

In addition to stopping opposing offenses before they could enter the circle, Switzer produced 17 goals and eight assists.

“You very rarely see a defensive center-midfielder scoring that much,” McGinley said, “but Makenzie just has a great ability to see the field clearly and also lead her team by her communication and positioning on the field that set us up for great success all fall.

“She is someone who has an undeniable work ethic.”

Beppler led the team in defensive saves with four and also scored two goals. Defensive saves are credited when a field player prevents a goal by stopping a shot that has already gotten past or behind the goalkeeper.

“Megan was the glue inside my defensive unit this fall with a new goalkeeper and a new right back,” McGinley said. “She really had the ability to direct and lead the defensive unit correctly and see lanes on the field extremely well.

“Her defensive, technical ability is unmatched in the Wyoming Valley Conference.”

Minichello scored 14 goals and assisted on three others.

“Toni’s skill level is very high and she reads what her teammates behind her are going to do very well, which set her up for success,” McGinley said. “She really added to the team by being a really solid forward defender for us.

“She had some really good intercepts. She had the ability to get the ball back and get us back into attacking mode.”