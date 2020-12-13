🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area was just days into its start of winter sports practice and Pittston Area just days away from its scheduled restart when high school athletics came to a halt first throughout much of the Wyoming Valley and then around the entire state.

In a week when the superintendents of Wyoming Valley Conference schools and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association had already weighed in on what they thought about winter sports being conducted in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf put an end to the debate in a press conference late Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Wolf shut down all Pennsylvania sports except for college and professional leagues, starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and continuing until 8 a.m. Jan. 4, in an attempt to curb increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

In addition to the announcement during the virtual press conference, a statement on the governor’s website read: “All sports at K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and club, travel, recreational, intermural, and intramural sports are paused.”

The order covers both practices and competition.

“The point is right now the problem that we are all facing is this virus continues to rage in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “Over the past several weeks, it has become clear we need to take further mitigation actions to protect Pennsylvanians and stop the spread of COVID-19. We all hoped it would not come to this, and that’s the point.

“The current surge in the state of Pennsylvania will not allow us to wait.”

Superintendents of 10 WVC public schools, including Pittston Area and Wyoming Area, decided Monday to shut down sports until Jan. 4. Wyoming Seminary and Holy Redeemer also agreed not to play games, but Holy Redeemer was conducting practices along with the two schools, Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock, that were scheduling games in December in opposition to the position taken by the other conference schools.

The Lackawanna League, which includes Old Forge and takes in the northern half of the district, had also shut down sports until Jan. 4 before pushing the date back until Jan. 11 this week.

The Jan. 4 restart set by Wolf doesn’t mean games will be played locally on that date for two reasons.

Based on PIAA rules, teams must complete 15 preseason practices before being eligible for games. Teams that had reached 15 practices, but sat out for 15 or more days, would need four more practices days before resuming games, according to a new rule passed by the PIAA Wednesday.

Both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area would need almost two full weeks to be eligible for game action.

Prior to Wolf’s announcement, the PIAA decided to keep Friday as the first day for competitions despite receiving a letter from the Pennsylvania Principals Association urging the delay of the winter sports season.

The PIAA released a statement Friday in response to Gov. Wolf’s actions.

In it, PIAA president and District 2 chairman Frank Majikes said: “PIAA is committed to maximizing the athletic opportunities for all student-athletes across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board will continue to meet and monitor this ever-changing pandemic and its implications on schools and their communities.”

The rest of the PIAA statement read:

“The increases in COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth have led the Governor to “pause” extracurricular activities for the next three weeks. Hopefully, this temporary suspension will assist in flattening the curve and reducing the numbers of cases statewide. We all collectively must be diligent in following mitigation efforts in order for a successful return to the season.

“In anticipation of hopefully returning to play in January, PIAA will continue to recognize and review suggestions from various professional education groups represented on the Board of Directors. The Board has been proactive in the implementation of policies throughout the fall and winter sports’ seasons. At Wednesday’s meeting, the Board removed many eligibility restrictions and deadlines to allow for maximum flexibility and opportunities for schools to complete a winter season.”

The PIAA already tried to accommodate basketball by changing the deadline to complete district tournament from March 6 to March 15. It would also limit basketball and team wrestling state championship to only district champions. Qualifiers for the state swimming were cut in half and the state wrestling championship field was reduced even further by adding an additional step between the regional and state tournaments.

The PIAA, like it did in the fall, passed a motion to allow non-playoff teams and teams eliminated from the playoffs to schedule extra games until the date of the state championships. For example basketball teams could play up to 22 games up to March 26, the current date of the final scheduled state championship.

The PIAA Board of Directors has its next meeting scheduled for Jan. 6. However, Majikes said that date could be change if events warrant an earlier meeting. A District 2 meeting scheduled for Monday was postponed to a later date.

The PIAA, WVC and local schools will be continuing to look at plans for the winter sports season during the break.

“The measures I’m announcing are intended to be temporary,” Gov. Wolf said.