Pittston Area made history in its first season with Al Semenza as coach, winning a boys basketball state tournament game for the first time ever.

Semenza’s second season, however, presents some challenges with only J.J. Walsh returning from the starting lineup of a team that knocked off Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Crestwood and Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Abington Heights in the District 2 Class 5A tournament.

“On a positive note, we have J.J. Walsh back, who was one of the leading scorers in the division and quite a shooter and all-around player,” Semenza said during the first virtual WVC Media Day, which was held Dec. 6.

Walsh, a 5-foot-11 junior guard, was a second-team Division 1 all-star pick by WVC coaches. He showed the ability to hit clutch shots late and had eight 3-pointers in a win over Dallas, which wound up being the only District 2 boys team still standing when the 2019-20 state playoffs were shut down because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On the season, Walsh accounted for more than half his points from beyond the arc, hitting well more than two 3-pointers per game.

Before preparations for the 2020-21 season were interrupted again by the coronavirus, Pittston Area got in five practices starting Nov. 20. The Patriots had been on hold since then, first by school-imposed shutdowns after cases in the junior high program and the school as a whole, then by a WVC agreement and a government mandate.

Semenza did have a chance to start getting a look at the team, which as of now, will resume working together Jan. 4.

Matt Johnson, a 6-foot senior guard, is the most experienced of the other returning players. He was usually the first or second player off the bench for the Patriots last season.

“He came up with some critical moments for us in our district playoffs and in our state tournament,” Semenza said. “I think he has some really big game-time experience, which is certainly going to benefit him and us during the season.”

David Behm, a 6-foot-6 senior who in his last athletic competition was catching eight passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the football season finale against Wyoming Area, has the chance to give Pittston Area an inside presence.

“I guess I have to figure out how to make sure we utilize him and he becomes somewhat of a factor in our game plan,” Semenza said. “He’s coming off a football season where he was very successful, so I expect him to be a real contributor this season.”

The rest of the rotation will come primarily from juniors Dominic Jannuzzi, Ethan Ghannam, Alex Hoban, Brayden Powers, Jack Locker and Omar Aziz, a group of players, who were primarily junior varsity players but also got some varsity time last season. Ghannam is 6-4 and another candidate to play in the post.

“We have a lot of guys who we are looking to step up and were coming along really well, I thought, up until we had to shut down,” Semenza said. “We’re looking forward to get going again.”

Sophomore newcomers Jack Long and Anthony Cencetti also could be ready to make an impact.

Pittston Area finished in a four-way tie for first place in Division 1 at 10-4 before losing out in a playoff. The Patriots went 18-10 overall.

Wilkes-Barre Area and Crestwood, two of the teams in that first-place tie, are regarded as the division favorites this season.

Pittston Area again competes in Class 5A of District 2 where it is join a strong group that includes Abington Heights, Crestwood, North Pocono, Tunkhannock, Valley View, defending champion Wallenpaupack, West Scranton and Wyoming Valley West.