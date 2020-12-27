🔊 Listen to this

Whether charging from behind early in the third round Dec. 19 or closing out his second career PGA Tour Latinoamerica victory late in the fourth and final round the next day, Brandon Matthews kept producing the same results.

Landing tee shots in play, putting approach shots in range, then draining a series of putts, Matthews put together rounds of 63 and 65 on the weekend to match the second-lowest score in tour history while winning the Puerto Plato Open with a four-round total of 26-under-par, 258.

“My golf game has been trending upward incredibly over the last year,” Matthews said in a Monday telephone interview before making the drive from Florida to Pennsylvania for the holidays. “The missing part was the putter. I just wasn’t making enough putts to really win.

“I didn’t really make enough putts to feel comfortable enough to have it stack up next to my ball-striking.”

That began to change in the first Latinoamerica event since March and Matthews’ first of the year on that tour a week earlier.

“I started putting really well,” he said. “I didn’t make as many putts, but I rolled it really well and had a lot of confidence going into this week.”

After starting with consecutive rounds of 65, Matthews entered the weekend in third place, four shots out of the lead.

By the time the third round was over, he was four shots in front.

Matthews started the weekend with an eagle-3, then had seven birdies with just one bogey in each of the last two rounds. He played the first six holes of the third round in 6-under, then finished the victory with birdies on two of the final three holes of the tournament.

“I’m really proud that I extended my lead,” Matthews said. “I think that probably the hardest thing to do in golf is to have a several-shot lead and extend it throughout the day.

“I really played almost as well as I could have. I put (the ball) in every spot that I needed to put it in and trusted my putter a lot.”

Between the weekend rounds, Matthews made a commitment to “keep the pedal down” when interviewed as the leader going into the final 18 holes.

Back-to-back birdies at 4 and 5, then again on 10 and 11 made sure the lead never got to fewer than three strokes and to that only briefly.

With the win in sight, the former state high school champion from Pittston Area decided it was time to show just a bit of caution over the final three holes. He still added two more birdies.

“I did play extremely smart over the last three holes,” Matthews said. “Drivable par-4 on 16, I hit 3-iron, wedge to 10 feet and knocked it in. I hit driver off the last hole, which is a par-5, but laid up my second shot, hit another wedge to 10 feet and knocked it in.

“It’s intelligent course management, but also being able to rely on my putter to do the rest of the work.”

In doing so, he was able to secure the $31,500 first prize and add to the victory in the 2017 Molino Canuelas Championship in Colombia early in the 2017 season.

“I was playing myself, because I knew that if I played a good round of golf, I was going to be almost impossible to catch,” Matthews said of the final day. “I had 26-under on my mind and that’s why I kind of gave it a little bit more of a first pump there at the last.”

Jacob Bergeron shot a closing 63 to finish alone in second, five strokes back.