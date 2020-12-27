Brandon Matthews finished the competitive golf portion of 2020 on the highest of notes, sending him into the New Year brimming with confidence.

“I’m really hitting the point where it’s starting to get to be a lot of fun playing golf every day and seeing the scores I can shoot,” Matthews said in a telephone interview Monday, after shooting a 63 and three 65s on the way to the title of the Puerto Plata Open, a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event. “The last 10 tournaments, I think I have had one round over par, maybe two.

“Just looking at that, it kind of shows you where my ball-striking is at. My ball-striking is at a point where it has never been before.”

Matthews has played high levels of golf since he was a teenager. He won a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state title as a junior at Pittston Area 10 years ago, reached the U.S. Amateur quarterfinal in 2013, then was an honorable mention All-American at Temple University where he set the school record of eight tournament victories, including three in a row in the 2015 spring season.

Already one of the longest hitters in all of professional golf, Matthews was able to combine the more consistent ball-striking of the past year with a recent putting improvement.

While playing with fellow Jupiter, Fla. professional D.J. Morris, Matthews received some putting tips. A change of putters and “working really hard at new methods” put him in position for his five-stroke victory and the latest accomplishment of a golf year that got off to a late start because of tour changes related to the coronavirus.

“I’m hitting a ton of greens, playing a lot of low-stress rounds of golf,” Matthews said. “And, like I said, once that putter gets going, it can be a lot of fun.”

The improved putting just raised the level on already successful fall in tournament golf.

“I’m just looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead and keep progressing, one-foot-in-front-of-the-other kind of thing,” said Matthews, who will be back out on the Latinoamerica Tour when it resumes in March. “I’m just happy to be in this position right now and look forward to what I can do in the next few months.”

Matthews made his PGA Tour debut on an invitation to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but falling just short of Korn Ferry Tour in some Monday qualifiers when he played well made for a quiet first half of the year.

The PGA responded to its various international tours, including Latinoamerica, being on hold by creating the LOCALiQ Series in the southeast in the fall.

Matthews made five of eight LOCALiQ cuts, missing by a single stroke in two of the other three events, to qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship where he finished tied for 22nd.

The 26-year-old from Dupont made the most of the time between the LOCALiQ Series and its championship event by taking the $10,464 first prize in a 36-hole event in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. to start November.

“Getting any kind of win at any time against a field that was very strong on the Minor League Tour, that’s going to up the confidence tremendously,” Matthews said. “Getting down in contention and being able to perform under the gun, down the stretch, the more reps you get doing that, the more comfortable you are in those situations.”

Matthews is feeling very comfortable after following that up with another win seven weeks later.