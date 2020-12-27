🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary’s Isabella Pisano (24), shown celebrating Seminary’s state title with teammate Abby Santo, played a key role again this season for the Blue Knights.

COVID-19 issues dominated 2020 in sports on many levels, but despite all the seasons and events wiped out or disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Greater Pittston athletes still found time to shine.

Young Wyoming Area athletes won Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state medals before and after sports were largely shut down from mid-March until September.

Jaden Pepe, a freshman on the Wyoming Area wrestling team, finished third in the state in Class 2A at 106 pounds.

Pepe went 50-3 on the season, winning Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 titles along the way.

Madelyn Keating made her debut in cross country as a sophomore at Wyoming Area and wound up pulling off a surprise win in Class 2A at the District 2 Championships before earning a state medal with her 14th-place finish in Hershey.

Wyoming Seminary remained on top of Class A state field hockey with sophomore Isabella Pisano, a former Pittston Area player from Hughestown, scoring the game-winning goal in a 3-0 championship game victory over Greenwood.

The toughest challenges along the way to the unbeaten state championship by the Blue Knights were a pair of 1-0 overtime victories over Wyoming Area.

Those 1-0 games were also the only losses suffered by the Lady Warriors, who again landed four players on the all-state team.

Kayla Kiwak made the first team for the third time and Makenzie Switzer joined her for the second straight year. Megan Beppler and Antonia Minichello repeated as second-team selections.

The Old Forge girls basketball and football teams each reached the state quarterfinals.

The Lady Devils were one of eight teams left in the Class 2A quarterfinals when the tournament was ended early because of the coronavirus. Olivia Ciullo earned all-state recognition.

Old Forge’s football team landed three all-state selections.

The Pittston Area boys basketball team earned the first state tournament victory in school history.

Jordyn Ruane from Pittston Area wrapped up her high school golf career with an appearance at the state individual championships.

College competition was limited for local graduates, but Rebecca Prociak, a Holy Redeemer graduate from Jenkins Township, completed a successful career at King’s College with honorable mention All-America honors along with first-team All-Atlantic Region recognition.

Prociak finished her career fourth in school history with 1,537 points and third in rebounds with 925.