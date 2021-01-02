🔊 Listen to this

Two Wyoming Area underclassmen and a Pittston Area senior made the first team when the Times Leader announced its Wyoming Valley Conference football all-stars.

Wyoming Area placed sophomore linebacker Drew Mruk and junior offensive lineman Nick Elko on the team.

Wide receiver David Behm represented Pittston Area.

Mruk led Wyoming Area with 46 tackles, including seven for losses. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.

On offense, Mruk was Division 2’s leading rusher with 580 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching five passes.

Elko has already spent three years in the starting lineup. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder had 25 pancake blocks.

On defense, Elko made 25 tackles and forced a fumble.

Behm led Division 1 with 455 receiving yards on 24 catches. He also contributed at linebacker.

Wyoming Area had offensive lineman Bryce Hinkle and defensive back Rocco Pizano named to the second team.

Defensive lineman David Sudo and linebacker John Symons made the second team from Pittston Area.

ALL-STATE

Wyoming Area had four players recognized in Class 3A when the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select All-State Team was announced.

Elko at guard, Hinkle at center and Blaise Sokach-Minnick as long snapper, all made the first team.

Pizano, a cornerback, made the second team.