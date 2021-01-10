🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area’s wrestling team put in a full week of practice to complete its state requirements for preseason workouts, leaving the Warriors in position where they should be eligible to open the season Monday.

Warriors coach Steve Mytych Sr. said during Friday’s practice that the team will be ready to open its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 schedule Monday night at Dallas.

Jaden Pepe, who finished third in the state at 106 pounds in Class 2A last season as a freshman, is one of three former district champions who will lead the way for the Warriors. All three won their titles as freshmen and Connor Wrobleski added a second last season as a sophomore.

Pepe went 50-3.

Wrobleski produced more than 30 wins in each of his first two seasons and took the 170-pound championship last season as a sophomore.

The Warriors picked up a transfer student in Cooper Price, who won a District 2 Class 3A title at 106 pounds two years ago at Coughlin where he went 32-8.

Juniors Rocco Pizano and Richie Hyzinski, senior Kyle Emsley and sophomore Ethan Speece all finished in double figures in wins a year ago.

Seniors Vincent Bowers and Vincenzo Giambra and juniors Nick Ross and Zachary Sheridan also saw significant varsity action a year ago on a team that finished 1-2 in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference and 6-14 overall.

Wyoming Area has added more wrestlers in the lowest weight classes with freshmen Johnny Stone and John Chiampi coming up from the junior high program.

The Warriors have also added Gia Nina Larson and Kevin Vile to the team.

Wyoming Area managed to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the District 2 Class 2A Championships last year with Pepe and Wrobleski winning titles, Emsley placing third at 132, Speece fourth at 285, Giambra fifth at 152 and Pizano sixth at 138.