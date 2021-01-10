🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – District 2 schools arrived on common ground on one major issue and remained divided on another Thursday, one day before the winter sports season finally got underway in parts of the Wyoming Valley.

An afternoon meeting of athletic directors produced a strong recommendation that District 2 maintain most of its basketball playoff format, most importantly keeping the championship series of games at Mohegan Sun at Casey Plaza for a sixth straight season, even if attendance continues to be severely limited. The District 2 committee voted unanimously to approve those recommendations during a Thursday night meeting at the Woodlands Inn and Resort.

Deciding what to do with masks was a different story.

As of Thursday, 28 of the district’s 39 schools were requiring athletes to practice and play in masks and were not allowing for any exceptions. Swimmers are allowed to compete without masks at all schools because of the obvious safety issues.

The decision is split when it comes to Greater Pittston schools.

Wyoming Area is among the group – 24 of the schools are part of an agreement within the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association – that will not allow for exceptions to the mask requirement.

Pittston Area is part of the smaller group of schools that will allow basketball players and wrestlers to compete without masks, in some cases. Within that group, there is variance between schools that require strict documentation and approval of reasons for playing without masks and those that simply allow players to make the choice under the theory that the masks could impede breathing and create a hardship during exertion.

When the first winter sporting event was played within the confines of the Wyoming Valley Friday night, the Lake-Lehman and Hazleton Area girls teams played in Hazleton without any masks. All warm-ups were conducted with masks and all sideline personnel kept masks on until entering the game.

There could be problems with a school allowing for players to participate without masks meets a team that strictly prohibits playing without a mask.

During the regular season, if the schools cannot reach an agreement on how to proceed, the game will be ruled a “no contest.” In the playoffs, however, the district committee or Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association would have to decide which team advances via forfeit if opponents cannot agree under which rules to conduct the contest.

Reaching an agreement on district playoffs was much easier.

The championships will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township for the sixth straight year, provided there are no setbacks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance, however, likely will be limited.

District 2 chairman Frank Majikes said during Thursday night’s meeting that under the current state guidelines each team would be allowed about 250 fans. Team members, officials, staff, and media all count toward the total number allowed in the arena, which is dependent on state guidelines at the time the finals are held.

The dates for the District 2 basketball championships are March 11-13.

“I can’t stress enough the meeting we had with (arena general manager) Will Beekman and his staff,” Majikes said. “They were just phenomenal.”

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins also flipped home-and-away dates with an opponent to accommodate the basketball playoffs.

The March 11 schedule will be: Class A girls championship, 3 p.m.; Class 3A boys championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A girls championship, 8 p.m.

The March 12 schedule will be: Class 2A girls championship, 3 p.m.; Class 5A boys championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 6A girls championship, 8 p.m.

The March 13 schedule will be: Class 2A boys championship, 10 a.m.; Class 3A girls championship, 12:30 p.m.; Class 4A boys championship, 3 p.m.; Class 5A girls championship, 5:30 p.m.; Class 6A boys championship, 8 p.m.

Forest City is the only D2-A boys basketball team with MMI Prep electing not to play. It is in a subregional with District 11.

Pittston Area basketball teams compete in Class 5A and Wyoming Area is in 4A.

The arena will be emptied between games to allow for sanitizing.

District basketball will remain open tournaments in classification where there are eight or fewer teams. Where there are more than eight teams — Class 4A and 5A boys and Class 4A girls — the top eight teams and any others with at least a .500 record will qualify.

There will be no specific number of games that must be played in the regular season to qualify for the district playoffs. However, The District 2 athletic committee could change that if a team only plays a few games compared to the rest of the teams in the classification.

All games will be played at the higher seed until the finals at the arena. The district tournament will start March 2 or 3, if play-in games are needed, or March 4 if they’re not.

Qualifying for the District 2 wrestling individual tournaments will start Feb. 13 with sectional tournaments. These will essentially be separate tournaments held by the WVC and LIAA.

The top eight wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the district tournament on Feb. 20. However, the qualifiers might not be split evenly with four each from the WVC and LIAA in Class 2A because the WVC has five Class 2A schools while the LIAA has nine.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class will move to the Northeast Regionals on Feb. 27. The Class 2A meet will be at Williamsport High School. The Class 3A meet will be at Bethlehem Liberty.

The Super Regionals will be March 6 and the state championships March 12 (2A) and March 13 (3A) at Giant Center in Hershey.

Pittston Area is a Class 3A wrestling team while Wyoming Area is Class 2A.

The District 2 diving championships will be Feb. 27 and the swimming championships March 5-6 at the Wyoming Valley CYC.

Pittston Area is also Class 3A in boys and girls swimming. Wyoming Area is not competing in the sport this winter.

Majikes said the PIAA is looking at alternative sites for the state championship should Bucknell University remain unavailable.