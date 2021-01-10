🔊 Listen to this

Most opponents of the powerhouse Scranton Prep girls basketball team probably feel like they know what to expect from the Classics this season.

Avery McNulty, a junior from Pittston, could provide a surprise addition to the team’s list of weapons.

Scranton Prep returns two all-state players and National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I recruits in Bucknell-bound Cecelia Collins and University of South Carolina Upstate-bound Rachael Rose. The Classics also bring back a third all-star in Maria Belardi and the other three players who were part of the top six from which the starting five was formed throughout a 27-0 season that included Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 4A titles and a spot in the state quarterfinals where the season was halted because of the coronavirus outbreak.

McNulty was next behind that group in scoring when she was usually the second post player and third player overall coming off the bench.

“We have that first six and I think you need to add Avery McNulty,” said Classics coach Bob Beviglia, an Old Forge native. “It’s hard because I know that in any other gym in District 2, Avery McNulty is a starter and probably an important piece.

“And, we hope that she’s going to be an important piece for us. She’s 6-1 and can guard, really one (point guard) through five (center). She makes us a little bit different on the defensive end.

“I’m hoping that she’s going to really compete for minutes and to help us, especially on the boards.”

McNulty expanded her game during the summer while playing with one of the NEPA Elite 17U girls teams out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

Beviglia discussed McNulty’s prospects of fitting into the lineup as the team was resuming practices this week in preparation for starting its season next week.

“In the week that we were able to be together (during December) and from what I saw over the summer, Avery is really going to challenge to get herself on the floor much more,” he said. “The thing with Avery and the thing that she’s willing to do, Avery is a pretty good 3-point shooter. If teams leave her alone or think, ‘well it’s a post player, we’re going to sag in the lane’, she has the ability to make shots from behind the line.

“ … Avery gives us a tremendous amount of versatility, especially on the defensive end because she’s very good on the ball and she’s extremely athletic.”