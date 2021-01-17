🔊 Listen to this

Old Forge returns a veteran boys basketball lineup, giving the Blue Devils the chance of developing into a contending team in District 2 Class 2A and possibly even Lackawanna League Division 3 where they play entirely against larger schools.

Point guard Michael DiGregorio returns for his fourth season as a starter.

“He’s the leader of our squad,” said eighth-year coach Jarred Yanniello. “Everything goes through him. He’s a tough nosed kid.”

DiGregorio led the team in scoring last season.

Dante Lucarelli, a senior who is in his third season as starter, was the top scorer two years ago and is also a strong rebounder from his power forward position.

Sean Donovan, another senior, was the team’s top 3-point producer last season.

Junior forward Ayden Davitt broke into the starting lineup midway last season.

John Giglio, a 6-foot-3 senior center, saw significant playing time last season and is ready to take over in the starting lineup where he can provide additional rebounding and inside muscle.

The Blue Devils finished 10-14 overall last season, going out in the district semifinals after putting up a strong fight against eventual champion Holy Cross.

Old Forge went just 2-10 in division play. If they can climb into contention there, the Blue Devils may need to find a way to get past arch rival Riverside, which finished second last season and returns the all-star backcourt combination of Brandon Reed and Michael Rickert.