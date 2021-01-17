🔊 Listen to this

Jeff Gregory drew a tough assignment for his first game as head coach of the Pittston Area girls basketball team.

Working with an entirely new starting lineup, Pittston Area moved right into Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 play where it faced defending champion Dallas, coming off a district final and second-round state tournament appearance.

Bella Hill and Deanna Wallace each hit four of the nine 3-pointers visiting Dallas used to pull away for a 64-53 victory.

Hill had three of the 3-pointers and 11 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter when Dallas hit five shots from behind the arc.

The game was close throughout most of the first half before Dallas used a late run to take a 28-20 lead.

Pittston Area got within one possession again before Dallas scored to end the third quarter, then scored seven of the first eight points of the fourth quarter for a 47-37 lead.

Kallie Booth hit three 3-pointers, two in the fourth quarter, while leading Pittston Area with 24 points.

Ava Butcher added eight points while Leah Zambetti and Amanda Fath scored seven each.

Riverside 68, Wyoming Area 20

Wyoming Area opened its season Monday with a non-league home game against Riverside, one of the most highly regarded Class 3A teams in the state.

Drexel University commit Kylie Lavelle scored 30 points, including 21 in the first half, to lead the Lady Vikes to the rout.

Morgan Janeski led Wyoming Area with nine points, all of which came from the foul line in the first half on 10 attempts.

WRESTLING

Pittston Area 48, Tunkhannock 15

Pittston Area opened the wrestling season Jan. 9 with a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 match in which it handled Tunkhannock, last season’s champion in Division 2 before moving up.

James Spindler (172) and Dave Sudo (215) won by pins for the Patriots, who benefitted from five forfeits.

Anthony Thomas and Felix Mendes won consecutive decisions at 138 and 145.

Wyoming Area 54, Dallas 16

Vincent Bowers, Connor Wrobleski and Ethan Speece strung together three of Wyoming Area’s six first-period pins at 189, 215 and 285 Monday in the WVC Division 2 opener.

Jaden Pepe had the fastest pin, in 15 seconds at 120. Zachary Sheridan (126) and Cooper Price (160) had the other quick pins.

Wyoming Area 59, Hanover Area 6

Wyoming Area rolled in its home opener Wednesday, picking up a WVC Division 2 victory over Hanover Area.

Ethan Speece won in 12 seconds at 285 pounds, Jaden Pepe needed just three minutes for a technical fall at 126 and Wyoming Area added eight forfeits.

Wyoming Valley West 34, Pittston Area 33

Pittston Area slipped to 1-1 in the division when it lost Wednesday’s match on the road.