Wyoming Area started the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 portion of its girls basketball schedule by stopping Tunkhannock cold Thursday night.

The Lady Warriors held the Lady Tigers scoreless for the first 12 minutes on the way to a 42-31 victory.

Tunkhannock missed 10 shots and the Wyoming Area defense forced 10 turnovers while building an 11-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Lady Warriors scored the game’s first 18 points before the Lady Tigers broke through at the exact midway point of the second quarter.

“To hold another team in our conference scoreless for 12 minutes, that’s quite an accomplishment,” Wyoming Area coach Chad Lojewski said. “That’s certainly something we’re going to feed off of moving forward because now we know we can do it.”

Tunkhannock outscored Wyoming Area slightly for the remainder of the half and in both the third and fourth quarters.

The damage, however, had been done.

The Lady Tigers missed their 18 shots before scoring. They also misfired on their first six 3-point attempts and first five free throws.

“We changed up our defenses a lot,” Lojewski said. “We used a couple different defenses. I think with our athleticism, we have to.

“That also plays into the whole COVID situation. If we get winded in one, we have to adjust and evolve. I think it makes us a better team, but we’re kind of doing it because of the situation as well.”

Morgan Janeski led the way for the Lady Warriors with 14 points. She was effective away from the basket, hitting two of three 3-point attempts, and closer to it while grabbing eight rebounds.

Janeski scored the team’s first seven points and hit another 3-pointers to give her 10 during the 18-0 start.

Halle Kranson, who also had three assists, and Joselyn Williams scored eight points each. Anna Wisnewski chipped in with five points, five rebounds and four assists.