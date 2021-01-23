In addition to in-person competition, organization launches esports component

Bad Meets Evil pitcher Brett Caladie delivers a pitch to the plate duing a pool play game against the Torenaders in the Keystone State Games Wiffle ball competition in Wilkes-Barre in 2019. The Keystone State Games will return to Luzerne County this summer.

The Keystone State Games and PA Senior Games will return to in-person competition this summer in Luzerne County, organizers said this week.

The Games, modeled after the Olympic Games, are Pennsylvania’s largest annually held multi-sport competitions providing the state’s amateur athletes an opportunity to compete against athletes from throughout the commonwealth and beyond.

Last year’s edition of the Keystone State Games was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so excited to be back,” said James Costello, executive director of the Keystone Games. “We take our motto, ‘Sports for Everyone,’ to heart as we are planning over 20 sporting events for various ages. We invite all Luzerne County residents and anyone interested in sports, to come out and enjoy another year of outstanding athletic competition.”

The 39th Keystone State Games Festival of Sports will take place throughout Luzerne County from July 29 through Aug. 2. Sports such as baseball, ice hockey and figure skating to weightlifting and Wiffle ball will be featured. Since its inception in 1981 Keystone State Games have attracted more than 500,000 participants.

“We are so pleased to have this event here in Luzerne County with the necessary virus protocols in place so we could continue to create memories in a safe manner,” Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said. “The multi-sport competition for amateur athletes is a valuable tradition.

“The Keystone State Games represent so much of what we love about sports – competition, dedication, family and, above all, sportsmanship.”

In addition to the on-field competition that is sure to feature athletes of all ages, the Games have added an esport component this year especially for senior athletes. The Senior Esports Summit is available in Apple App Store and on Google play.

According to a press release, the esports platform is part of the K.A.R.E.S program, a joint effort of the Keystone State Games, Pa. Senior Games and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. The mission of K.A.R.E.S. is to help individuals, especially seniors, stay connected while combating isolation during times of social distancing. Secondly, esports offer an easy and relatable way to get seniors comfortable enough with technology to increase the usage of telemedicine and other online medical services that can be valuable resources considering the challenging winter that lies ahead.

“COVID changed everything about the traditional sporting events offered by the Keystone Games and PA Senior Games. Virtual events and esports are allowing us to not only help some of our most vulnerable residents, but to get them comfortable enough to use telemedicine and other online services that will be crucial during what looks like one of the nation’s toughest winters ever,” Costello said. “2020 opened our eyes to esports. We are excited to partner with Mega Cat Studios and Esports Cities to develop more esports programs for seniors, athletes, and all Pennsylvanians.”

The esports portion of the Games aims to include more athletes.

“We are being very proactive,” said Brian Fischer, who is in charge of venues and accommodations for the Games. “One of our philosophies with the esports is trying to make it a family affair, so we have developed a litany of esport games that the family can play.”

As far as the in-person sports, the competition will get a bit of a head start with the figure skating competition being held May 8 and 9 and Revolution Ice Centre in Pittston.

“We have invited figure skaters from Pennsylvania and neighboring states,” Fischer said.

Fischer also said, as with all sports, measures will be in place to ensure the safety of participants, coaches and spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With figure skating, Fischer said, only one age group at a time will be allowed into the facility. Skaters will enter through one door, compete and then leave through another. There will be time between groups of skaters to thoroughly clean the facility, he added.

“Visit Luzerne County is excited to welcome back the Keystone State Games for the summer of 2021,” Ted Wampole, the executive director of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “As the birthplace of the Keystone State Games, we are so proud to serve as the host for the 39th Festival of Sports. We look forward to providing the participants and their guests with a great experience as they enjoy the many highlights that make Luzerne County a great place to visit.”

The Times Leader is the media partner of the Keystone State Games.

For more information on the Keystone State games, go to its website, keystonestategames.org, or its Facebook page.