Patriot Ella Hoban takes part in the 200 medley Thursday afternoon in the school’s very first virtual swim meet against Holy Redeemer.

Pittston Area senior Morgan Gromelski swims her leg of the 200 medley in a virtual meet versus Holy Redeemer on Thursday afternoon. Holy Redeemer will participate on their end of the meet this afternoon.

Pittston Area 200 free style swimers swim side-by-side, competiting against each other during a virtual meet. The opposing team, Holy Redeemer, will post their times Friday evening after they hold their meet. Shown front to back: Emily Dunn, Marissa Gubitoso, Gisella Dauchert.

Jacob Gregory, a junior swimmer at Pittston Area, swims against the clock during a virtual swim meet against Holy Redeemer on Thursday afternoon in Yatesville.

YATESVILLE — The current pandemic has changed the way we operate on a daily basis from work to worship to education. Local high school sports has also taken a hit from COVID-19, and Pittston Area participated in the school’s very first virtual swim meet against Holy Redeemer on Thursday.

The PIAA has deemed swimming a safe sport to hold this winter with certain rules in place to ensure safety among the competitors, coaches and officials.

School districts have been given the decision to hold in-person or virtual meets. Pittston Area has opted to participate in live competition over virtual meets when possible.

According to Pittston Area Coach Heather Clancy, the Patriots will be involved in four virtual meets out of a 10-meet schedule. Future live head-to-head meets are subject to change and may go virtual at any time.

“We swam Lake-Lehman this past Tuesday (at home) and it was different,” Clancy said. “Pittston Area was on one side of the pool and Lake-Lehman was on the other side and didn’t combine. We didn’t even run every other lane.”

Clancy said Pittston Area swam in three straight lanes and Lake-Lehman swam in the other three instead of every other lane.

Clancy’s concern going into the team’s first virtual meet was how her swimmers would respond competitively for a meet that isn’t live and head-to-head with their opponent.

“Today, I don’t know what to expect,” Clancy said, prior to her team’s meet against the Royals. “This is the first time we’re ever going to do this and we will have officials at our school and Holy Redeemer will have officials at theirs.”

The meet was not live-streamed due to Holy Redeemer was not going to swim simultaneously against the Patriots. The Royals swam at their pool Friday. Results were not available at press time.

“I hope they don’t fool around, I hope they realize this is a meet and not practice,” Clancy said of her team. “As a 17-, 16-, 15-year-olds, that has to be hard. For some, it might be good because their nerves would be down and others they may just look it as a fast practice session without any competition.”

Even though competing virtually isn’t Clancy choice, she feels virtual meets are better than cancelling.

“Our superintendent (Kevin Booth) has been awesome,” Clancy added. “He’s pushed this program through, and we’ve been extra cautious to keep the program running.”

Clancy said her team has been safe from COVID with the exception of an assistant coach. If a teammate has had a family member infected or someone they came in contact had COVID, the teammate would have to quarantine for 14 days which happened to two of her swimmers this season.

Anyone entering the pool deck gets his or her temperatures taken upon arriving at the pool.

Pittston Area’s reaction

The swimmers on the Pittston Area team had mixed emotions to their first virtual meet. A few of the participants like the idea of not having to swim against competition while others enjoy the adrenalin rush of a competitor being present. In all cases, they are happy to get the chance to compete and compete safely.

“I honestly don’t know how I feel about the virtual swim meet,” junior Jacob Gregory, 17, said. “I think it relieves a lot of stress because I don’t have to compete against the other team in person. I can just try my best without having a mental block of not being better than the other person.”

Senior Morgan Gromelski, 17, is happy with the format of a virtual meet.

“I think it’s a great way during these times,” Gromelski said. “It keeps teammates safe and coaches safe. I think with the right precautions and if everyone cooperates, (swimming is) actually safer than most sports.”

Madelyn O’Hearn, 17, a senior from Old Forge High School who is eligible to swim for Pittston Area due to her school not having a swim team, has been swimming for four years at Pittston Area.

“I think that a lot of us didn’t expect to be swimming,” O’Hearn said. “I think we’re all really glad to be here especially since it’s our senior year.”

“It’s a way to keep the kids swimming,” senior Peyton Spindler, 17, said of the virtual meet. “Everyone still wants to swim, and it’s a way to keep us swimming and to keep the school spirit. It’s a way to keep us safe. We do have the opportunity to compete both ways (virtually and in person) and in both ways we’ve been doing it safely.”

The Patriots’ next virtual meet will be against the Wolfpack of Wilkes-Barre Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26.