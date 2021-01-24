🔊 Listen to this

Rocco Pizano, Vincent Bowers and Connor Wrobleski secured first-period pins Wednesday night when Wyoming Area defeated visiting Berwick, 48-27, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 wrestling match.

The win improved the Warriors to 3-0, setting up a first-place match at Lake-Lehman that was scheduled for Saturday.

Pizano won in 58 seconds at 152 pounds.

Bowers and Wrobleski got their wins back-to-back at 189 and 215 for a 36-6 lead.

Related Video

Jaden Pepe also won by pin at 126 pounds and the Warriors gained 24 more points through four forfeits.

Pittston Area 36, Wilkes-Barre Area 33

Julian Everitt’s first-period pin in the final bout at 126 pounds Wednesday night allowed Pittston Area to pull out a WVC Division 1 victory and improve to 3-1.

Keegan Bucci won a 5-2 decision at 120 to keep the Patriots in contention until Everitt could produce the victory.

Nico Solano got the night started for the Patriots with a 14-second pin at 132. That was the last time Pittston Area led until Everitt’s closing victory.

Dave Sudo won a 4-2 decision at 215..

Pittston Area 57, Hanover Area 12

James Spindler won by pin at 172 pounds and Pittston Area won eight bouts by forfeit in Tuesday’s WVC Division 1 win at Hanover Area.

Julian Everitt won a decision at 126 pounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 58, Pittston Area 45

Wilkes-Barre Area handed Pittston Area its first loss in four games Friday night, spoiling the Patriots’ WVC Division 1 opener.

The game matched state tournament teams that were part of a four-way tie for first place in the division last season.

After the teams were tied 6-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Wolfpack outscored the Patriots in each of the remaining quarters to gradually pull away.

Wilkes-Barre Area placed four scorers in double figures.

J.J. Walsh scored eight of his 14 points during a 24-point fourth quarter for Pittston Area.

Hanover Area 45, Wyoming Area 43

Wyoming Area rallied from nine down in regulation to force overtime at 41-41 in Friday’s WVC Division 2 game at Hanover Area.

The Warriors had the ball coming out of a timeout with five seconds left in overtime, down by two and needing to go the length of the court.

A long pass to midcourt resulted in a collision between a player from each team and the loose ball was picked up by the Hawkeyes to run out the clock.

Jake Greenfield scored eight of his team-high 11 points in Wyoming Area’s fourth-quarter comeback.

Wyoming Seminary 68, Wyoming Area 19

Unbeaten defending division champion Wyoming Seminary overpowered host Wyoming Area Tuesday.

Nick Elko scored seven points to lead the Warriors.

Pittston Area 51, Shamokin 39

David Behm scored 16 points when Pittston Area won the non-league road game Monday.

J.J. Walsh added 12 points.

Matt Johnson went 6-for-8 from the line in the fourth quarter to finish with 10 points.

Riverside 54, Wyoming Area 42

The Warriors took a halftime lead before host Riverside recovered in the non-league game to improve its record at the time to 4-0.

Nick Elko scored 11 points and Jake Greenfield 10 for Wyoming Area. Evan Melberger and Jesse Mikoliczyk added eight each.

Brandon Reed scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half for Riverside.

Pittston Area 44, Nanticoke 23

Matt Johnson scored 18 points Jan. 15 when Pittston Area won at home.

David Behm added 10 points and was n inside force defensively as the Patriots held the Trojans to two points in the first quarter and 14 through three quarters

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Pittston Area 38

Wilkes-Barre Area built a 35-13 halftime lead over visiting Pittston Area’s Thursday night WVC Division 1 game.

Kallie Booth led the Lady Patriots with 11 points.

The Lady Patriots are 0-3, all in Division 1.

Crestwood 50, Pittston Area 30

Crestwood outscored visiting Pittston Area 23-2 from late in the first quarter until early in the third quarter of Monday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Kallie Booth led Pittston Area with 13 points, including 11 in the second half.