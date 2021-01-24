🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area moved into sole possession of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball lead Thursday night.

On Friday, the Lady Warriors entered COVID-19 protocol precautions, shutting down their season for at least 10 days.

Wyoming Area is 3-0 in the division and 3-1 overall. The first two games postponed during the team’s stoppage were scheduled to be played against Nanticoke and Lake-Lehman, the two teams that enter the week tied for second place with 2-0 records.

Wyoming Area 56, Hanover Area 11

Related Video

Alana Aufiere showed she was ready from the start as one of the Wyoming Area players celebrating Senior Night in Thursday’s home game.

Aufiere hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter when she scored 11 of her game-high 16 points. She also finished with four rebounds.

Even with Aufiere’s big first quarter, the Lady Warriors only led, 16-7.

They broke the game open from there and held Hanover Area without a field goal in the second half.

Wyoming Area outscored Hanover Area 33-2 in the second half.

Halle Kranson had all eight of her points in a 21-2, third quarter to make it 44-11.

Kaitlyn Slusser added seven points for the Lady Warriors, who had a dozen different players score.

Maria Amato grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

Wyoming Area is 3-1 overall.

Wyoming Area 53, Wyoming Seminary 21

Wyoming Area went on the road for the first time this season and came home Monday with a rout of a team that it shared third place with in Division 2 a year ago.

Morgan Janeski scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.

Janeski was 9-for-11 from the free throw line.

Halle Kranson scored eight of her 11 points in the first quarter to get the Lady Warriors started.

Janeski then had 15 points and Maria Amato scored eight of her 10 in the middle two quarters to turn a 14-8 game into a 43-14 rout.

Amato added five rebounds.

Margaret Mihalick’s seven points led Wyoming Seminary.