Both Greater Pittston girls basketball teams are on hold as of this weekend because of precautions related to COVID-19.

Pittston Area had to postpone its scheduled Thursday Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 home game against Hazleton Area after learning that someone within the program had been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Three more games have been postponed.

Without anyone on the team showing symptoms as of Friday, the team is tentatively scheduled to return to practice Wednesday and play again as soon as Friday, Feb. 5.

Wyoming Area went out Jan. 22, the day after taking over sole possession of the WVC Division 2 lead.

The Lady Warriors have been sidelined since, leading to a total of four postponements. They may also be able to return Feb. 5 for a game against Tunkhannock.

The entire Wyoming Area girls basketball schedule, however, will be overhauled.

The teams next two scheduled games after Tunkhannock have already been postponed because those two schools, Hanover Area and Wyoming Area, temporarily have shut down their entire athletic programs as part of COVID protocols. Those postponements will open some dates for the Lady Warriors to begin making up the games they have already missed.