Old Forge graduate Lindsey Welsh, former Duryea resident Leah Hodick and Pittston Area graduate Brennan Higgins made their college debuts when the Wilkes University and DeSales University basketball teams opened their shortened Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom seasons.

Welsh and Hodick played for the DeSales women, who came to Wilkes-Barre and left with a 79-55 win over the Colonels.

Welsh came off the bench to play half the game and score nine points. She was 4-for-7 from the floor, including 1-for-4 on 3-pointers, while also grabbing two rebounds, making a steal and blocking a shot.

DeSales closed the first half on a 10-4 run to open a 41-27 lead. Welsh’s 3-pointer started that run.

Hodick, who played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Pittston Area and finished her high school career at Riverside, played four minutes. She missed her only shot.

The Wilkes men went to DeSales and lost, 99-55.

Higgins played four minutes in the game. He had an assist.