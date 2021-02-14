🔊 Listen to this

District 2 has held its basketball championships at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township since 2016 and the committee announced Wednesday that it will also place its wrestling championships there, at least for this year.

During a Wednesday press conference, the committee announced that the individual wrestling championships will be held at the arena Feb. 19-20.

Basketball plans were also discussed during the press conference. The Sunday Dispatch reported most of those details earlier, following the committee’s January decision to keep basketball championships at the same location amid other adjustments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the two classifications will conduct a one-day event, with no more than eight wrestlers in any weight class.

Class 2A, which includes Wyoming Area, will begin Friday at 1 p.m.

Pittston Area is part of the field in Class 3A, which will be conducted Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

District 2 needed a facility large enough to conduct the tournament under social distancing guidelines.

Even with the size of the arena, the district made other adjustments designed to limit interactions beyond the actual competition and make the events as safe as possible.

Instead of both classifications being together over a two-day event with more than eight in each weight class, the maximum number of competitors in each of the two separate days of competition will be 104 – eight for each of the 13 weight classes.

The revised format cuts the number of coaches on-site in a given day in half and reduces the number of wrestlers on site for the earlier rounds of the tournament to less than half of what had been done in the past.

The district wrestling championships will be held at the arena for the first time. It will also be the first publicly ticketed, live event, with fans in attendance at the arena since March 8, 2020. State and local guidelines for indoor events will be followed, limiting total attendance in order to ensure social distancing for public safety reasons.

“Wrestling in the Mohegan Sun Arena is a great opportunity for the PIAA District 2 student-athletes,” District 2 chairman Frank Majikes said. “Hosting at the arena will give our area wrestlers a showcase venue for competing and qualifying for regionals and PIAA State Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey. The District 2 member schools are the committee are thankful to Mr. (Will) Beekman, general manager of Mohegan Sun Arena, and his entire staff for making this possible at the arena.”

The championships were held at Hazleton Area High School the past two years. The 109th Field Artillery Armory — better known as the Kingston Armory — was the site from 2014-18.

Preliminary matches earlier in the week will help set the field of eight wrestlers for each weight class.

“Following a long and difficult year, we are thrilled to be hosting a few indoor events in front of a living, breathing audience,” Beekman said. “It’s certainly not the number of people that we are used to accommodating, but it sure feels like a big leap in the right direction. The fact that we are sharing these experiences with Mr. Majikes, the good folks at the PIAA, and some of our area’s premier student-athletes makes it all the more special.”

Tickets for wrestling and basketball will be $8 for adults and students. They will be sold by participating schools and be limited due to capacity restrictions. Tickets will be valid for one day of wrestling or one basketball game. No tickets will be sold at the arena box office and District 2 gold passes will not be honored. All tickets are general admission and spectators must sit in specially marked seats to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The basketball championships return with three days of action from March 11-13. March 14 will also be available in the event of inclement weather.