WILKES-BARRE — Under normal circumstances, high school basketball teams are gearing up for a playoff push at this time.

Under current circumstances, the Holy Redeemer and Wyoming Area girls were just gearing up Wednesday night.

Both teams were affected by COVID-19 issues, but Holy Redeemer seemed a little bit further along as the Royals pulled out a 52-45 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

“It’s tough to come back when you have that long of a period off,” said Holy Redeemer assistant coach Shaina Dougherty, who ran the team in head coach John Jezorwski’s absence. “It’s tough even when you’re in the gym and not playing for a week or two weeks.”

Wednesday marked the first game for Redeemer (2-2 Div. 2, 4-3) since Jan. 23, as COVID-19 situations for the Royals and three of their opponents led to six games being postponed.

“The time off definitely hurt us,” said Holy Redeemer guard Faith Sekol, who scored 18 points including a pair of 3-pointers in the decisive third quarter. “But the thing is we stayed connected over the break and that really led into an easy way back into the game today. We talked over Zoom and things with technology. It’s not like we shut the door on the season.”

Wyoming Area (3-3 Div. 2, 3-4) stopped its program on Jan. 21 because of COVID-19, missing three games in the process. The Warriors got back on the court Feb. 5, losing 52-50 in overtime to Tunkhannock.

“We’ve barely had any practices because of snow days as well,” said Wyoming Area coach Chad Lojewski, whose team has lost three in a row since returning. “It’s tough, but there are no excuses. These girls know how to play basketball. It’s a difficult year, it’s a unique season, but we’re going to come back from this. We’ll be a different team in the second half (of the season).”

Rescheduling has compacted both teams schedules. Counting Wednesday, Wyoming Area will play three games in six days; Holy Redeemer will play three in four.

Wyoming Area took a 27-26 lead into halftime behind the 3-point shooting on Kaitlyn Slusser and Joselyn Williams. There were 11 lead changes and the game was tied five times in the first two quarters. The biggest lead either team had was four points when a layup by Halle Kranson gave the Warriors a 22-18 advantage.

The lead changed one more time — on the first basket of the third quarter when Sekol converted a layup in transition. Wyoming Area went more than five minutes without a field goal, allowing Holy Redeemer to build a 46-37 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors made a push to start the fourth, with a rebound basket by Morgan Janeski cutting the deficit to 48-44 with about five minutes left. The offense, though, stalled despite Holy Redeemer missing some free throws down the stretch.

Holy Redeemer was 4-for-12 from the line in the fourth quarter and 7-for-20 in the game.

Mia Ashton had 12 rebounds for the Lady Royals.

Morgan Janeski had six points in the fourth quarter to finish with 12 points and seven rebounds for Wyoming Area.

Williams added eight points. Maria Amato had five rebounds.

Wyoming Area ended the week in ninth placed out of 11 teams pursuing a berth in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs. The Warriors need to make the top eight or finish with at least a .500 record to qualify.

Lake-Lehman 43, Wyoming Area 35

Claire Dougherty scored 15 points to lead Lake-Lehman into the WVC Division 2 lead with Monday’s victory.

The teams were tied for second place when the game started, but Tunkhannock knocked off first-place Nanticoke, opening the lead for the winner of the game at Wyoming Area.

Lake-Lehman led by four at halftime, then held Wyoming Area to four third-quarter points to take a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Janeski scored 12 points to lead Wyoming Area.

Maria Amato scored six points and pulled down eight rebounds.