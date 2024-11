SUNDAY, Feb. 21

Wrestling: District 2 Class 2A Individual Championships, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 10 a.m.

Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, 2:45 p.m.

MONDAY, Feb. 22

Related Video

Girls basketball: Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 23

Boys and girls swimming: Pittston Area vs. Nanticoke, virtual meet, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball: Wyoming Valley West at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 24

Boys basketball: Hanover Area at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Berwick at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 25

Boys and girls swimming: Pittston Area vs. Tunkhannock, virtual meet, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Berwick, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 26

Girls basketball: Mahanoy Area at Pittston Area (NL), varsity only, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at Hanover Area (NL), varsity only, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 27

Wrestling: Class 2A Northeast Regional at Williamsport

Boys and girls swimming: Pittston Area in District 2-4 Class 3A Swimming Subregional, (Diving only), at Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center

Boys basketball: Tunkhannock at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.