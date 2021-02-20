🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area players huddle around coach Al Semenza during a timeout in the Feb. 14 game against Crestwood.

YATESVILLE – Jacob Zaleski looked right at home leading Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 leader Crestwood to a victory at Pittston Area Feb. 14.

Playing on the court where his father Matt was an all-star for the Patriots on his way to a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I career at Rider University, Jacob Zaleski missed just two shots while scoring 21 points in the 70-44 victory by the Comets.

Pittston Area entered the week on a three-game winning streak, but consecutive games against Crestwood, which is unbeaten in the division, and another at second-place Hazleton Area resulted in a three-game losing streak.

The Patriots came out of Friday’s loss with a 2-6 record in the division and 6-7 overall. They rank sixth of nine teams pursuing the eight District 2 Class 5A playoff berths.

Crestwood 70, Pittston Area 44

Jacob Zaleski was 6-for-7 from the floor, 2-for-3 on 3-pointers and 7-for-8 from the line in his 21-point effort that avenged a season-ending playoff loss the last time the two teams met.

“We knew we’d have to come out fired up to beat them,” Zaleski said.

The Comets did with four players hitting at least two 3-pointers and scoring in double figures.

“When we’re at our best, all of us are on; we’re creating, driving to the basket, making plays,” Zaleski said.

Pittston Area saw Crestwood at its best.

The Comets were 9-for-17 from 3-point range in the first half and outscored the Patriots, 39-15, over the final 12 minutes of the half for a 45-23 lead.

Paul Feisel hit four 3-pointers to go with his double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Ryan Petrosky, who added 13 points, and Marcus Vieney, who had 10, were the other players with two 3-pointers.

Mike Zaleski, Jacob’s brother, had four assists.

The Zaleski twins are senior starters on a Crestwood team, which extended its winning streak to 12 games Friday night. They played prominent roles in the Comets winning a division title last season.

Pittston Area’s only consistent offensive success came when it found David Behm in the low post. Behm shot 6-for-8, making five straight in the middle quarters, to finish with 17 points and nine rebounds.

“If there was one area they got us a little bit, it was on the inside,” Crestwood coach Mark Atherton said.

Matt Johnson, who had six assists, and J.J. Walsh added eight points each.

On the other end, the Comets protected the ball well against the Patriots defense, committing just seven turnovers in the game, only three of them through three quarters when the lead was at 56-31.

“If you protect the ball, you get more opportunities,” Atherton said.

Crestwood 45, Pittston Area 33

J.J. Walsh scored a game-high 16 points and Pittston Area put up more of a fight in the Wednesday rematch at Crestwood.

Ryan Petrosky scored 13 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to help Crestwood preserve the win.

Mike Zaleski added 12 points.

Hazleton Area 54, Pittston Area 44

Pittston Area led at halftime and after three quarters at Hazleton Area Friday night, but Angel Cruz led a big finish by the host Cougars.

Cruz had seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter when Hazleton Area outscored Pittston Area, 20-9.

J.J. Walsh led Pittston Area with 12 points. Matt Johnson added nine.