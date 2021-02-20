🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area and Nanticoke played Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball games four days apart with each team coming away with a hard-fought victory on its homecourt to break a three-game losing streak.

By the time they were done, it was clear that very little separated the teams.

They came out of the meetings with 4-4 division records, tied for third place.

The Lady Warriors won, 49-47, Feb. 13, but the Trojanettes avenged that loss, 49-46, Wednesday.

Wyoming Area 49, Nanticoke 47

Wyoming Area outscored Nanticoke, 21-11 in the fourth quarter and 11-2 to end the game, to pull out the victory, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Morgan Janeski and Kaitlyn Slusser both blocked shots in the last 5.1 seconds to protect the lead that Maria Amato created on a putback with about 25 seconds left.

Following Slusser’s block with 0.8 seconds left, Nanticoke was called for an offensive foul while trying to get a player open on the in-bounds play.

A technical foul on the Trojanettes bench followed and Janeski hit one of two free throws for the game’s final point.

Janeski finished with 22 points and 7 rebounds, but there was plenty of credit to go around, according to coach Chad Lojewski.

“Olivia Allen and Kaitlyn Slusser really played great defense,” Lojewski said. “They were the unsung heroes, the ones that nobody talks about, but the coaches notice.”

Still, the Lady Warriors needed points when they entered the fourth quarter trailing 36-28.

Anna Wisnewski scored eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, connecting from long range twice.

“The game changed on Anna Wisnewski’s 3s in the fourth quarter,” Lojewski said.

Janeski and Erika Holweg also hit 3-pointers during the second quarter.

Wisnewski grabbed six rebounds while Halle Kranson and Amato added five each.

Nanticoke was led by Lauren Casey with 17 points.

Nanticoke 49, Wyoming Area 46

Lauren Casey scored 20 points for Nanticoke in Wednesday’s win.

Riley Baird gave the Trojanettes a three-point lead, closing the scoring by hitting both ends of a one-and-one with 7.8 seconds left.

Casey’s three-point play with 41 seconds left gave Nanticoke a 47-44 lead.

Morgan Janeski scored with 25 seconds left to cut the lead to 47-46.

Janeski finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Kaitlyn Slusser made five 3-pointers while scoring 15 points.

Anna Wisnewski grabbed eight rebounds and Maria Amato five.

Wyoming Area is 4-5 and in a close race with Tunkhannock (5-6) for the eighth and final District 2 Class 4A playoff berth. Any team that finishes at least .500 clinches a berth in the playoffs, even if the playoff field has to be expanded to accommodate those teams.

The Lady Warriors are 1-4 since returning from a COVID-19 break, losing those four games by a total of 11 points.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Pittston Area 99, Berwick 80

Ella Hoban won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly Monday to help Pittston win the WVC virtual meet.

Emily Dunn won the 500 freestyle and Morgan Gromelski the 100 breaststroke for the other individual event victories.

The Lady Patriots moved above .500 to 4-3 for sixth place in the 11-team conference.

BOYS SWIMMING

Berwick 69, Pittston Area 43

Berwick defeated Pittston Area Monday’s WVC virtual meet.

Jake Gregory, in the 50 freestyle, and Billy Bonczyk, in the 100 breaststroke, won events for the Patriots (2-5).