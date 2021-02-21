🔊 Listen to this

The Warriors’ Jesse Mikoliczyk (4) splits two Trojan defenders during a home game at Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area played without two starters this week.

Jesse Mikoliczyk made sure it did not matter Tuesday night.

Mikoliczyk scored 30 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked four shots while leading the Warriors to their first win of the season, 66-64, over visiting Nanticoke in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

“He was scoring from all over the floor, whether it was on putbacks, whether it was on 3-pointers; he was getting himself to the free throw line,” Warriors coach Anthony Macario said. “He did a little bit of everything in the game and we needed every bit of it.”

Regular starters Jake Greenfield, who is expected back from an injury this week, and Evan Melberger were unavailable.

“Dane Schutter, our freshman, stepped in and really did a good job of handling the ball for us,” Macario said. “And, he made his free throws in the overtime period.”

Macario pointed to Nick Elko’s rebounding, Matt Sorick’s 3-pointers and some timely plays from Jason Wiedl for helping the Warriors come out on top while playing their third overtime game of the season.

“Our bench was really good,” Macario said. “And, I think the main thing was we didn’t turn the ball over late in a close game.

“That has kind of been what has plagued us. We’ve had unforced and untimely turnovers. Tuesday was the first night that we did not do that. We got the lead to start overtime and we maintained it.”

The Warriors went up five before Nanticoke’s Jake Krupinski hit a harmless 3-pointer from just inside midcourt at the final buzzer.

Nanticoke, which entered the game with a 4-2 record but was coming off a break for COVID-19 protocol, took leads of 13-12 after one quarter and 25-22 at halftime.

Mikoliczyk had two 3-pointers while scoring 14 points in the third quarter and Sorick added a 3-pointer for the Warriors, who closed to within 40-39 going to the fourth quarter.

All but four of Mikoliczyk’s points came after halftime. He scored five in the fourth quarter then seven in overtime.

Schutter added six of his 11 points when Wyoming Area outscored Nanticoke, 15-13, in the extra four-minute period.

The freshman made all four of his free throws and Nate Winnick made both of his when the Warriors were shooting 9-for-12 from the line in overtime.

After losing to unbeaten Wyoming Seminary twice and District 2 wins leader Riverside once in the first three games, Wyoming Area’s most recent five losses had been by a total of 34 points before Tuesday’s breakthrough win.

“We’ve been right there, up until Tuesday, with the exception of the two games against Sem,” Macario said. “ … I felt good for our guys.

“With the work they’ve put in and how close they’ve been to that point, they were due.”

Holy Redeemer 66, Wyoming Area 36

Justice Shoats scored 21 points and Matt Prociak added 20 to lead visiting Wyoming Area to the WVC Division 2 victory Wednesday.

Shoats had 10 points in the first quarter when the Royals took a 21-6 lead.

After the teams played on even terms in the second quarter, Prociak had nine points in the third quarter to help Holy Redeemer build the lead to 53-24.

Prociak, a Jenkins Township resident, had 15 points in the second half.

Wyoming Area fell to 1-6 and 1-9. The Warriors are just behind Berwick (1-12) in the ratings race for the eighth and final spot in the District 2 tournament out of 10 Class 4A teams.