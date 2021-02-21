🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area continues to search for its first Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball victory of the season, but the Lady Patriots have been able to find success when stepping outside the division.

“We’ve been able to grab two of the last three, which as been a plus for us,” first-year Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory said prior to his team’s Friday night loss to first-place Hazleton Area.

Pittston Area 49, Tunkhannock 41

Kallie Booth got started early on the way to a 32-point night while helping Pittston Area break a five-game losing streak in the Feb. 13 road game.

Booth made three of her five 3-pointers and scored 13 points when the Lady Patriots took a 15-6 lead after one quarter. She scored 20 points in the first half.

Leading by 11 after three quarters, Pittston Area held on with Booth scoring eight points and going 4-for-5 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Berwick 45, Pittston Area 19

Second-place Berwick defeated visiting Pittston Area in a WVC Division 1 game Feb. 14.

Berwick held Pittston Area to just two points – one fourth-quarter free throws – in the second half.

Kallie Booth scored seven points in the loss.

Bernardette Lieback hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to add six points.

Pittston Area 31, Carbondale 25

Pittston Area trailed most of the game Tuesday at Carbondale before holding the Chargerettes scoreless for the final 12 minutes.

That allowed the Lady Patriots to score the game’s final 16 points, seven to end the third quarter and all nine in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t really play that well offensively,” Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory said.

The defense made sure it didn’t matter.

“I don’t care who it is, holding somebody scoreless for 12 minutes, that’s a pretty big accomplishment,” Gregory said.

Kallie Booth had seven of the fourth-quarter points and finished with 19. Ava Callahan added a basket in the fourth quarter and wound up with five.

Hazleton Area 50, Pittston Area 37

The Lady Patriots made visiting Hazleton Area work for Friday night’s victory.

Kallie Booth went 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 11 points for Pittston Area. Leah Zambetti added eight points.

Pittston Area led 16-15 after one quarter with the help of 3-pointers by Booth and Kendall Tigue.

Hazleton Area’s lead was just 24-18 at halftime and 32-25 after three quarters.