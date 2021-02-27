District 2 officials decided this week to allow two more days of regular-season games to count toward seedings into its basketball tournaments.

The use of make-up games for record and seeding purposes were scheduled to conclude Sunday, but with several teams around the district still catching up from pandemic- and weather-related postponements, two extra days were granted.

Where needed, brackets will be finalized based on the ratings at the end of Tuesday’s games.

RIVALRIES: Rivals collide Sunday when the Pittston Area and Wyoming Area teams are scheduled to conclude their regular seasons against each other.

The boys play at Pittston Area at 4:15.

Pittston Area is 7-9. Wyoming Area is 3-11.

Wyoming Area’s playoff fate could be on the line when the Lady Warriors host Pittston Area at 7:15.

The Lady Warriors (6-7) are trailing in a close ratings race for the last spot in the District 2 Class 4A tournament but the format assures all teams that finish at .500 or better a spot, even if that means expanding the field beyond eight teams.

Pittston Area is 4-11, but has won all three games outside WVC Division 1.

CREATIVE SOLUTION: Making up all the games lost to COVID-19 precautions and snowstorms has been difficult on athletic directors and teams.

Wyoming Seminary and Wyoming Area took a creative approach to completing their WVC Division 2 boys schedules.

The teams had opened the season against each other in a non-league game that was in addition to the two later scheduled games in the division.

When they had trouble getting back together for the third and final time this season, the coaches and athletic directors agreed to retroactively count the season opener as a league game rather than play again and extend a series that included 75-19 and 68-19 wins by the first-place Blue Knights.

DISTRICT PLAYOFFS: The Wyoming Area girls could start the playoffs as early as Tuesday if the District 2 Class 4A field grows to nine teams.

Tunkhannock would almost certainly be the opponent with a slight chance of Nanticoke being in the picture.

If the Lady Warriors advance through a game between the eighth and ninth seeds, a trip to Scranton Prep, which has not lost a game in the last two seasons, would be next on Thursday.

The Class 5A girls tournament is also scheduled to start Thursday.

Pittston Area is most likely to be the sixth seed in a seven-team tournament that will be without defending champion West Scranton, which is winless and has opted out. The seventh seed is a very slight possibility.

A trip to North Pocono for openers is highly likely with Dallas and Wyoming Valley West the other possible quarterfinal opponents.

The Class 5A boys quarterfinals are Friday.

Pittston Area appears headed for the sixth seed and a trip to North Pocono. Abington Heights and Valley View are the other possible quarterfinal opponents.

Wyoming Area is close to securing the seventh spot and a Saturday Class 4A boys quarterfinal game at Mid Valley, a team that is currently in a COVID-19 pause. If Mid Valley cannot compete, a possible first-round stop at Lake-Lehman or Dallas is also possible.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS: Scranton Prep, where Greater Pittston’s Meredith Purcell is in the starting lineup and Avery McNulty is a key reserve, completed its second straight perfect regular season and fourth straight unbeaten run through its Lackawanna League Division 1-2 schedule.

Patrick Bennie continues to lead in scoring and rebounding at Holy Cross, which is a half-game out of the lead in Lackawanna Division 3.

Matt Prociak scored 18 points when Holy Redeemer defeated Wyoming Seminary to tighten the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 race and ruin the last perfect boys overall record in District 2. He is the season scoring leader on a team on a seven-game winning streak.