Wrobleski, Price also earn gold again

Pittston Area’s Jimmy Spindler reacts to winning the 160-pound title at the District 2 Class 3A Wrestling Championships on Feb. 20 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Pittston Area’s Julian Everitt (front) and Tunkhannock’s Breck Hutchison battle in the 126-pound championship match at the District 2 Class 3A Wrestling championships on Feb. 20 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Wyoming Area sophomore Jaden Pepe added to his already impressive wrestling resume by claiming the Outstanding Wrestler award, along with the 113-pound title, at the District 2 Class 2A Wrestling Championships Feb. 21 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Pepe, a state third-place finisher at 106 pounds a year ago as a freshman, won the title with a technical fall, a first-period pin and a decision in which he allowed just one point.

The Outstanding Wrestler award is voted on by the coaches of the participating teams.

Pepe defeated Elk Lake’s Caylee Gregory, 17-0, in 1:59 in the quarterfinal round. He then pinned Western Wayne’s Liam Farley in 1:28 in the semifinals.

Tristyn Bodie, a senior who won a district Class 3A championship last season when Honesdale was in the larger classification, reached the final with two pins in under a minute to improve his record to 9-1.

Bodie gave Pepe his closest bout of the season, but the Wyoming Area sophomore won, 8-1, to earn his second district gold medal and the OW award.

Pepe was one of three individual champions, helping Wyoming Area finish fifth out of 13 in the team standings.

Juniors Connor Wrobleski, and Cooper Price, at 152 pounds, also made it back to the top of the medal stand.

Wrobleski remained unbeaten with his 10th win of the season and his third career district title.

The 215-pounder had a bye into the semifinals where he pinned Honesdale’s Zack Wilken in 1:39.

Wrobleski edged Jonah Houser from runaway team champion Lackawanna Trail, 8-6, in the final.

Price won a District 2 Class 3A title two years ago when he wrestled for Coughlin.

After sitting out last season, Price is 10-1.

Price won the tournament as the fourth seed at 152 pounds. He pinned Mountain View’s Nathan Ofalt in 3:40, and knocked off unbeaten, top-seed Matt Leslie from Western Wayne, 8-2.

In the final, Price decisioned Lake-Lehman’s Josh Bonomo, 7-4.

Pepe, Wrobleski and Price all advanced to the Class 2A Northeast Regional that was scheduled to be conducted Saturday in Williamsport. The top three in each weight class moved on.

On the district level, Wyoming Area had eight wrestlers finish in the top six.

Jonathan Stone (120) and Ethan Speece (285) were fifth. John Chiampi (106), Rocco Pizano (145) and Vincent Bowers (145) was sixth.

Class 3A

James Spindler ripped through the 160-pound weight class in three pins in a total of 2:52 to claim Pittston Area’s only title during the Class 3A Championships Feb. 20 at the arena.

Spindler, a sophomore, stopped Nathan Loiseau of Valley View in 56 seconds, Jacob Gilmore of Abington Heights in 45 seconds, and Sebastian Adler of Delaware Valley in 1:11 of the final.

“I felt dominant,” Spindler said. “I came in here feeling really strong and I knew what I had in the finals.

“This is only the first step, the whole goal is regionals and states.”

Spindler (12-1) joined teammates Julian Everitt and C.J. Demark in advancing to Saturday’s Class 3A Northeast Regionals.

They led Pittston Area to fifth out of 13 in the team standings.

Everitt got to the 126-pound final on a technical fall and major decision. He lost to Hazleton Area’s Beck Hutchison, 5-4, in the final, but bounced back to defeat Delaware Valley’s Connor Crescimanno, 6-2, in the “true second-place” match between the runner-up and the wrestleback survivor when they have not already met in the tournament.

Demark took advantage of the true second-place match. After beating Hazleton Area’s Devin Youngcourt, 5-1, in the consolation final, DeMark edged Wyoming Valley West’s Joe Rivas, 4-3, for the second regional berth at 152.

Keegan Bucci (120) and Nico Solano (138) each won their way into the semifinals, but lost there and in the consolation semifinals to fall short of a medal.