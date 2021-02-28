🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area posted its first win of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball season in its final try.

Kallie Booth scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half as the Lady Patriots broke away from a halftime tie to defeat host Wyoming Valley West, 45-41, Friday night.

Leah Zambetti had six of her eight points in the second half.

Wyoming Valley West’s Trinity Johnson scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half, which ended in an 18-18 tie.

Kendall Tigue had three 3-pointers to account for half of Pittston Area’s first-half scoring.

Booth had nine points in the third quarter to push Pittston Area in front, 33-30.

The Lady Patriots finished 1-11 in the division. They improved their overall record to 4-11.

Wyoming Area 38, Hanover Area 20

Wyoming Area finished at .500 in WVC Division 2 play by handling winless Hanover Area in Friday’s road game.

The Lady Warriors shut out the Lady Hawkeyes in the first quarter for an 11-0 lead.

Morgan Janeski scored all 12 of her points in the middle quarter as the lead grew to 30-13.

Alana Aufiere had eight rebounds while Kaitlyn Slusser and Ashley Songalia had seven each. Maria Amato, who blocked three shots, and Songalia each had four steals.

Wyoming Area finished 6-6 in the division and improved its overall record to 6-7.

Berwick 30, Pittston Area 20

Pittston Area battled visiting Berwick, the division champion, before falling short in Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Katie Starr had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

Berwick led just 9-7 at halftime.

Kallie Booth led Pittston Area with nine points. The Lady Patriots hit four 3-pointers and just one 2-point field goal.

Wyoming Area 44, Wyoming Seminary 29

Morgan Janeski scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Thursday when Wyoming Area won the WVC Division 2 game at home.

Kaitlyn Slusser hit three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points.

Maria Amato added seven points, five rebounds, six blocked shots and three steals.

Holy Redeemer 54, Wyoming Area 39

Jillian DelBalso scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Tuesday afternoon as Holy Redeemer won its seventh straight since returning from a COVID-19 stoppage.

Morgan Janeski led Wyoming Area with 18 points.

Holy Redeemer overcame eight first first-quarter turnovers to take a 12-5 lead.

Wyoming Area came out of the game needing three straight wins to made the District 2 Class 4A playoffs. They have since produced two of those wins.

“We’re OK with being the underdogs,” Lady Warriors coach Chad Lojewski said following the Holy Redeemer loss. “I’m cool with that.

“We just have to improve on some fundamental things that, at this point in the season, we should be doing a little bit better and a little bit easier. It’s not coming as smoothly as I would like it at this point.”

Lake-Lehman 58, Wyoming Area 39

Chase Purdy scored 18 points and Claire Dougherty added 16 to lead Lake-Lehman to the Feb. 20 win in WVC Division 2.

Morgan Janeski led Wyoming Area with 13 points.