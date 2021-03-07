🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area sophomore 113-pounder Jaden Pepe reached the finals of the Class 2A Northeast Regional Feb. 27 in Williamsport and teammate Cooper Price also made it through to the Super Regionals that were scheduled Saturday in Pottsville.

Pepe settled for second place at 113 and Price took third at 152 pounds in the tournament where the top four in each weight class took the next step along the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament trail.

Pittston Area also had two wrestlers advance to Super Regionals, with a pair of fourth-place finishes in Class 3A.

Class 2A

Pepe outscored his first two opponents by a total of 20-5 for decisions that moved him into the final where he lost to Gavin Bradley from Athens, 5-3.

After finishing third in both the Northeast Regional and the state last season as a freshman. Pepe took one step up the podium on the regional level.

Pepe topped Shamokin’s Wade Alleman, 8-1, then posted a major decision of South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner, 12-4.

Price recovered from a 4-3 quarterfinal loss to Southern Columbia’s Brandon Gedman to win two straight and clinch his advancement to Pottsville.

Price pinned Mountain View’s Nathan Ofalt in 56 seconds and Lake-Lehman’s Josh Bonomo in 2:52. He took third place on a 2-0, overtime decision in a rematch with Gedman in the consolation final.

Connor Wrobleski reached the semifinals but fell short of advancing when he lost two straight, the second when he had to default because of injury.

Wrobleski defeated Milton’s Nathan Rauch, 5-3. He lost in overtime to Benton’s Zach Poust, 4-2, in the semifinals.

The six wins produced by the three Wyoming Area wrestlers left with the Warriors with 30 team points and tied for eighth out of 39 teams at the tournament.

Class 3A

Pittston Area’s C.J. Demark, at 152 pounds, and James Spindler, at 160, placed fourth in the Class 3A Northeast Regional in Palmer Township to advance to the Quakertown Super Regional.

Julian Everitt fell one place short, taking fifth at 126.

Demark won a 5-1 decision over Archbishop Wood’s A.J. Minners, then lost by technical fall, 15-0, in 3:31 against Bethlehem Catholic’s Evan Gleason. He recovered to win by injury default against Central High’s Andriy Luchko in a bout that was tied in the final minute.

Kordelle Waiters from Emmaus then pinned Demark in 1:33 of the consolation final.

Spindler had to win two straight after dropping a 6-3 decision to Nazareth’s Ryan Fairchild, who wound up beating him again, 9-2, for third place.

In between, Spindler qualified for Super Regionals by beating George Washington’s Artem Skyba, 3-0, and Delaware Valley’s Sebastian Adler, 10-3.

Everitt reached the semifinals with a 13-2 major decision of Kevin Guinan from St. Joseph’s Prep.

Two consecutive losses left Everitt in the fifth-place bout where he beat Guinan again, 3-0.

Tyler Kasak from Bethlehem Catholic pinned Everitt in 3:29 of the semifinals and Patrick Snoke from Northampton beat him, 5-1, in the consolation semifinals.

Pittston Area scored 29 team points to finish 11th out of 31 teams.