Wyoming Area turned a surge late in the regular season into a playoff opportunity.

The Lady Warriors used that opportunity to win a preliminary round game before having their season come to an end Thursday night.

Pittston Area was also eliminated Thursday as both teams went out with road losses in the quarterfinal round of the District 2 girls basketball tournament.

Wyoming Area 47, Tunkhannock 35

Wyoming Area held Tunkhannock to 17 points over the last three quarters, including a late scoreless stretch of 6:37, clearing the way for a come-from-behind victory on the road in Tuesday night’s Class 4A preliminary round game.

The Lady Warriors scored 13 straight points while the defense was holding the Lady Tigers down.

Morgan Janeski and Halle Kranson led the way in the victory.

Janeski scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Kranson added 14 points and four steals. She scored the go-ahead basket with 52 seconds left in the third quarter for a 32-30 lead.

After Kranson scored all six of the team’s third-quarter points, Janeski had seven and Kranson five in the fourth quarter.

Janeski had scored 11 points to keep Wyoming Area within 18-15 during the first quarter. She had four more in the second when Kranson and Kaitlyn Slusser hit 3-pointers for a 26-24 halftime lead.

Maria Amato had the other four first-quarter points. She finished with seven points and seven rebounds while helping defensively with three blocked shots and a steal.

Anna Wisnewski also had seven rebounds and a steal.

Alaina Ritz led Tunkhannock with 12 points and Lexi Corby added 10.

Scranton Prep 80, Wyoming Area 23

Bucknell University commit Cecelia Collins scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half Thursday when Wyoming Area was no match for state-ranked Scranton Prep in the quarterfinals.

The four-time defending champion Classics are the tournament’s top seed.

Scranton Prep, the Lackawanna League Division 1 champion forced 18 first-half turnovers while taking leads of 29-7 after one quarter and 52-12 at halftime.

Meredith Purcell had eight points and Avery McNulty hit two 3-pointers for six points. Both are Greater Pittston residents who play for Scranton Prep.

Anna Wisnewski led the Lady Warriors with five points.

Wyoming Area used a four-game winning streak going into Thursday to finish with a .500 record at 8-8.

North Pocono 53, Pittston Area 31

Jenna Beach scored 19 points to lead third-seeded North Pocono to the Class 5A quarterfinal win.

The Lady Trojans held the Lady Patriots to eight field goals, half each from inside and outside the 3-point arc.

North Pocono led 30-13 at halftime.

Kallie Booth scored 10 third-quarter points and finished with 17 to lead Pittston Area. Kendall Tigue added seven.

The Lady Patriots finished 4-13 in their first season under coach Jeff Gregory, who took over a program without any returning starters.