Kallie Booth (1) drives the lane to score 2 of her game high 21 points for Pittston Area at Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area’s Morgan Janeski drops in 2 of her 13 game-high points against Pittston Area.

Morgan Janeski was voted Tony Denisco Memorial Battle of the Hoops MVP for Wyoming Area.

Kallie Booth was voted Thomas Tigue Memorial Battle of the Hoops MVP for Pittston Area. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

EXETER – The Wyoming Area Lady Warriors may have had a hard time determining what was the most significant about beating visiting Pittston Area, 39-36, Feb. 28.

Wyoming Area beat its rival to win the fifth annual Tigue-Denisco Memorial game.

The Lady Warriors reached the .500 mark for the season with the non-league win.

By leveling their record – and by getting through three straight must-win games to do so – the Lady Warriors accomplished exactly what they had to in order to extend the season with a District 2 Class 4A playoff berth.

Morgan Janeski, the Tony Denisco Award winner as Wyoming Area’s Most Valuable Player in the game could not choose between the thrills of beating Pittston Area and making the playoffs.

“I think they both mean the same,” said Janeski, who scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, including eight offensive. “This is going to give us a lot of momentum going into the playoffs.”

Lady Warriors coach Chad Lojewski was a bit more definitive.

“They’re both important,” Lojewski said, “but the opportunity to continue to play on, especially for the seniors, that’s great.

“Rivalry games are always nice to win, but we want to move on in the playoffs.”

Janeski made sure Wyoming Area never trailed.

The sophomore forward had the game’s first points on free throws following an offensive rebound 21 second into the game and had nine points in the first 4:45 for a 12-3 lead.

When Janeski scored the first basket of the second quarter, Wyoming Area had its biggest lead, 17-5.

“Over the course of the season, what we’ve seen out of Morgan is that her maturity and her court awareness has grown tremendously,” Lojewski said. “It has been an exponential growth. When that happens with your best player on the floor, it’s going to make everybody else better.

“She’s incredibly unselfish, but when she plays her best, she makes everyone around her better and we’re better as a team. I’m so proud of her.”

When Wyoming Area cooled down, Pittston Area fought back.

“Some of our shots just weren’t falling,” Janeski said.

The Lady Patriots got to within 31-30 midway through the fourth quarter on two Kallie Booth free throws.

Booth, also a sophomore, received the Tom Tigue Award as Pittston Area’s MVP. She finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Halle Kranson, who had six assists, and Olivia Allen each hit two 3-pointers and finished with seven points in the win. Maria Amato grabbed eight rebounds.

Kendall Tigue made two second-half 3-pointers to finish with six points for Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area was 4-7 and ninth in the race for eight playoff berths with three games left in the regular season.

The Lady Warriors were also aware, however, of the district rule that all teams that go .500 or better get into the playoffs, even if it means expanded the field.

They forced that expansion with the three straight wins, culminating in the victory over Pittston Area.