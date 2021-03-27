Dominic DeLuca is working at linebacker at Penn State during spring practice.

The Wyoming Area graduate and leader of the school’s 2019 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A state championship team was originally listed on the roster as a safety.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Pry has his work cut out for him this spring in terms of sheer numbers. Lingering injuries will keep a few veterans off the field, and the Lions also lost Lance Dixon, who transferred to West Virginia.

Second-year freshman Curtis Jacobs, the Lions’ top recruit in the 2020 signing class, will look to break into the starting lineup and will get some first-team reps with returning starters Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks.

Related Video

DeLuca has worked his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered while leading the Warriors to an all-time comeback victory in the 2019 state championship game. He announced his intention to walk-on at Penn State a few months later and ultimately enrolled this January after using 2020 to rehab.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 203 pounds by Penn State, DeLuca could eventually return to safety. But the coaches are eager to get a look at the former state MVP no matter where he lines up.

“Some of these positional changes could be short term — we’ll revisit them after spring and summer camp,” Franklin said. “But again, this was an opportunity for Dom, a guy that we’re excited about. He was Mr. PA in the state last year, but an opportunity for him to get more reps in practice as well.”