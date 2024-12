Wyoming Area placed sophomores Morgan Janeski and Halle Kranson on the first and second teams in Division 2 when Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball coaches selected their all-star teams.

Another sophomore, Pittston Area’s Kallie Booth, made the second team in Division 1.

Pittston Area’s J.J. Walsh, a junior, was a first-team Division 1 selection on the squad selected by WVC boys coaches.