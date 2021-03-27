🔊 Listen to this

Elizabeth Mikitish was just weeks into the preseason of what would have been her first season as Pittston Area’s head girls lacrosse coach when the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mikitish’s second chance at a first season was scheduled to begin Saturday with a Wyoming Valley Conference opener against Lakeland.

“I am very excited for this season,” said Mikitish, a seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher in the Pittston Area School District. “Last year was my first year as head coach, but unfortunately our season did not turn out as we planned.

“With masks and all safety guidelines in place, the girls have been working hard and putting in a ton of effort to improve their fundamentals.”

That is the basis for Mikitish’s practice emphasis with the Lady Patriots, who were 3-9 in 2019 in Nicole Tieso’s last season as head coach.

“I am a firm believer that having strong fundamental skills in any sport can win games,” she said. “You can’t complete a complicated play if you can’t throw and/or catch a ball.”

Mikitish was a senior and a member of the team the first year lacrosse was offered at Pittston Area. She coached Hershey Middle School field hockey for two years prior to returning to Pittston Area.

Senior midfield/attack Jianna Eike, junior attack Mia Marriggi and sophomore Tyra Winters were part of those preparations last season and could be among the team leaders.

Mikitish also sees promise in senior defender Abby Winburn, junior midfield/attack Ryleigh Malampy and freshman attack Jayda Eike, three players who were not part of the team last preseason.

Sophomores Morgan Hilbert, Danielle Whitman and Jessica Kobi are all potential starters. Hilbert is at midfield, Kobi on defense and Whitman could fill either or both of those roles.

Pittston Area is working with a total of 23 players. Rachel DeLeo, Emily Rinaldi and Kylie Wolfe are the only other seniors in that group.