Two District 2 basketball teams reached the semifinals of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament before being eliminated Tuesday night, one win short of playing in the finals at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Old Forge, a losing team when the playoffs started, made it through a double-overtime quarterfinal to still have a chance at the win in the semifinal game’s final possession in Class 2A boys.

Scranton Prep, with a pair of Pittston residents in its regular seven-player rotation, rolled into the state semifinals before running into a powerhouse opponent in Class 4A girls.

Old Forge was 3-8 before going on a six-game winning streak – the last game of the regular season, three District 2 playoff games as the sixth seed in an eight-team tournament and two state tournament wins on the road.

The Blue Devils were the only Pennsylvania boys team to go on the road in both the first round and the quarterfinals and come away victorious.

“It just goes to show you that if you work hard every day, crazy things can happen,” Blue Devils coach Jared Yanniello said.

Scranton Prep won four straight District 2 Class 4A titles and four straight Lackawanna League Division 1 championships before advancing to the state semifinals for the first time ever. The Classics were an unbeaten state quarterfinalist when the 2020 tournament ended at that point.

Meredith Purcell, a senior center, was a starter on the teams that went a combined 45-2 in the past two seasons. Avery McNulty, a junior, was the first frontcourt player off the bench this season and also played as a reserve last season.

A recap of their state quarterfinal and semifinal games.

Constitution 62, Old Forge boys 60

Constitution, a Philadelphia school playing within the city at St. Joseph’s Prep, did not secure its sixth state final appearance since 2010 until stealing a pass with about one second left as Old Forge tried to race up court for one final shot in Tuesday’s semifinal.

“We’re a small-town team going against a bunch of guys from Philly,” coach Jared Yanniello said. “We didn’t back down, even early on when it was 14-3.”

The Blue Devils went from that early deficit to a seven-point lead before Constitution got a spark by beating the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer.

Quadir Miller followed up that 3-pointer by scoring 12 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Ayden Davitt came off the Blue Devils bench to hit his first three 3-pointers. He finished 7-for-10 from the field and led the team for the second straight game, scoring 17 points.

Mario Samony, who also hit his first three 3-point shots, added 13 points.

Dante Lucarelli had 12 points and 15 rebounds while Michael DiGregorio had 11 points and five assists.

Archbishop Wood 56, Scranton Prep girls 39

WARMINSTER – Archbishop Wood made nine 3-pointers and limited Scranton Prep to 29 points until a 10-point streak over the final 1:40 of Tuesday’s semifinal.

Ryanne Allen was one of three scorers and two rebounders to finish in double figures while the 6-foot-1, all-state junior guard was leading a strong defensive effort with her quickness and reach on the perimeter.

Dana Kiefer was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers with 14 points. Allen had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kaitlyn Orihel, the 2019-20 state Class 5A Player of the Year, had 11 points. Brianna Bowen had 14 rebounds, all defensive.

Rachael Rose led Scranton Prep with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals. The Classics’ other National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I-committed player, Cecelia Collins, added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Kiefer opened the game with a 3-pointer on the first possession and the Lady Vikings never trailed.

“It wasn’t the right night for us to have the shooting night that we had, but a lot of that, they coerced,” said Scranton Prep coach Bob Beviglia, an Old Forge native. “They forced us into bad shots.”

Meredith Purcell grabbed three rebounds and Avery McNulty two for Scranton Prep.

Old Forge boys 69, Lancaster Mennonite 64

LANCASTER – Ayden Davitt scored 25 of his 27 points after halftime as Old Forge made it through the double-overtime quarterfinal road game March 20.

Davitt, a 6-foot-1 junior reserve forward, was 10-for-18 from the floor, 5-for-11 on 3-pointers and 2-for-2 from the line.

“If I’m shooting well, I’m going to keep shooting,” Davitt said. “That’s what I did tonight.”

Davitt led a comeback from a 10-point, second-half deficit by serving as an effective counter to the bigger Blazers.

“We felt if they went with that lineup, somebody was going to have to try to guard him and it wound up being the big kid and we were able to get some nice looks,” Blue Devils coach Jared Yanniello said.

Dante Lucarelli scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the win. Michael DiGregorio had 15 points and four assists.

Tyler Pepsin drew charges in the final minute of regulation and the first overtime, both times with the game tied.

“Tyler’s been our guy all year long that does that,” Yanniello said of another player who came off the bench to make a big impact for the Blue Devils.

Camden Hurst led Lancaster Mennonite with 32 points.

Scranton Prep girls 74, Central Columbia 35

SCRANTON – Rachael Rose scored a career-high 31 points to lead Scranton Prep in the March 20 quarterfinal rout.

Rose was 13-for-15 from the floor, including 5-for-6 on 3-pointers.

Meredith Purcell from Pittston joined Rose as part of the most successful senior class in Scranton Prep history, which was playing at home at the Xavier Center for the final time.

Purcell and Avery McNulty were each 2-for-4 from the floor while scoring four points. Purcell also had five rebounds and three assists. McNulty had two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

The Classics led 42-14 at halftime and pulled all their starters for the last time before the third quarter ended.