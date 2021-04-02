🔊 Listen to this

Senior Kaitlyn Wesp and junior Jakiya Kroon return from the 2019 District 2 Class 3A champion 400-meter relay team, leading the way for the Pittston Area girls track and field team that returned to competition Tuesday.

Established returnees are fewer than in most seasons because the 2020 spring season did not happen in any Pennsylvania high school sports and an entire class of athletes graduated.

The Lady Patriots, however, do have five girls back who scored points in the district meet two seasons ago when the team finished eighth out of 19.

Giovanni Innamorati, Lauren LoPresto and Leah Zambetti are also back from a team that went 5-2 in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 schedule.

Related Video

“Jakiya has worked really hard over the last couple years to get better,” Pittston Area coach Joe Struckus said of Kroon, who also qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter dash by meeting the qualifying standard while finishing third in the district as a freshman.

Kroon added an eighth-place district finish in the 200. She joined Wesp and Innamorati on a fourth-place 400 relay team.

Innamorati, a hurdler, and LoPresto, a jumper, work with the sprint group, making the Lady Patriots strong in the 400 relay and 1600 relay.

After leading qualifying in the 100 hurdles at districts, Innamorati hit a hurdle in the final. She recovered to take third in the 300 hurdles.

LoPresto placed sixth in the district long jump.

Freshman Rowan Lazevnick performed well in the team’s one scrimmage and should lead the way in the 400 and 800.

Mikayla Zabrowski, a senior transfer student from Florida, also runs those distances.

The Lady Patriots are looking for someone to emerge in the distance events.

“Our sprints are going to be our strength and our throwing will also be good,” Struckus said.

Zambetti, who was seventh in the district javelin in 2019, leads the throwers. Along with Amber Jenkins, she will also throw the discus.

Jordyn Ruane will compete in the discus and shot put.

Freshman Aria Messner could be among the leaders in the jumps and be on the 400 relay team. She competes in all three jumps – long, triple and high.

Messner joins LoPresto and Rhiannon Oknuiewski, who does the triple and long jumps.

Annamorati leads a hurdles group that is otherwise made up entirely of freshmen.

“Right now, we’re working with 19 freshmen,” Struckus said. “They didn’t have an eighth-grade year, so we’re just trying to find areas where they’re going to excel and do well for us.

“Working them into what we have in our senior group and some of our juniors, we should be up there with the other upper-echelon teams as we usually are.”

Season opener

Jakiya Kroon won four events Tuesday when Pittston Area got the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 season off to a promising start with a 110-39 romp over visiting Wyoming Valley West.

Kroon won the 100-meter dash in 12.9 seconds and the 200 in 29.9, along with anchoring the 400 relay and leading off the 1600 relay, which also won.

The Lady Patriots swept the top three places in the 100, 200, 400 and 300 hurdles, allowing them to outscored the Lady Spartans, 54-1, in the sprints and hurdles, including relays.

Giavanna Innamorati and freshman Aria Messner each won two individual events and were part of one of the relays.

Innamorati won the 100 and 300 hurdles and was on the 1600 relay. Messner won the long jump and triple jump and was on the 400 relay.

Rowan Lazevnick was on both of the sprint relays and won the 400.

Katelyn Wesp was also on both winning sprint relay teams.