Wyoming Area senior Aubrianna Marranca, right, passes the baton to teammate Amelia Golden on their way to a first place with a time of 11:12 in the 4 by 3200 against Nanticoke.

Toni Minichello had the winning discus toss for Wyoming Area at 86 feet against Nanticoke on Wednesday.

Wyoming Area posted a winning girls track and field record in 2019, its last season of competition.

Perhaps more impressive than being able to produce a 4-3 record against smaller schools in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference was the ability to compete in Class 3A of District 2 where the Lady Warriors finished ahead of seven of the other 18 teams at the district meet.

Toni Minichello, who was sixth in the 2019 district javelin, and Adreanna Cunningham, who was seventh in the 100-meter dash, are the leading returnees for a team that will now compete in Class 2A in the postseason.

Aubrianna Marranca is also back after qualifying for two state cross country appearances.

Marranca, Amelia Golden and Olivia Kwiatkowski were part of the eighth-place 3200 relay team. Marranca should use her distance experience from cross country to lead the team in the 1600 and 3200.

Minichello leads what could be a strong throwing unit.

Fellow juniors Rosalind Tart, Kayla Barber and Anna Napkora will compete along with Minichello in both the shot and discus.

Tart will also contribute in the jumps and possibly hurdles.

Abby Hoyt is another hurdler and jumper.

Season opener

Adreanna Cunningham led the way Tuesday when Wyoming Area opened the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 season with a 99-47 victory over visiting Nanticoke.

Cunningham won the 100-meter dash in 11.36 seconds and the 200 in 28.7. She also was part of wins in the 400 and 1600 relays.

Aubrianna Marranca won the 1600 and 3200 runs and ran a leg of the opening 3200 relay win. Toni Minichello matched that with wins in the discus and javelin along with anchoring the 400 relay victory.

Freshman Samara Campenni won the 400 and was on the 1600 and 3200 relay teams.

Sofia Gonzales won the 300 hurdles and was part of the 400 relay.