Pittston Area graduate Alexa McHugh has been the top pitcher during Misericordia University’s 10-1 start in softball.

McHugh has pitched in seven games, including six starts, five of which she has completed. She is 6-0 with a team-leading 1.34 earned run average and a shutout.

In 41 2/3 innings, McHugh has allowed 32 hits and 12 walks while striking out 45. Only seven of the hits, five doubles and two homers, have gone for extra bases.

McHugh pitched a 14-strikeout, four-hit shutout while going 1-for-2 at the plate with a run and an RBI in her March 14 season debut against Delaware Valley.

At the plate, the sophomore pitcher/shortstop is batting .263 (5-for-19). She has two doubles, a triple, two runs and four RBI.

McHugh’s freshman season was cut short along with all the other college spring athletes in 2020.

As a freshman, McHugh appeared in six games, including three starts. She threw a seven-inning shutout against Elizabethtown and had a team-best 0.64 ERA while striking out nine in 11 innings in three pitching appearances.

McHugh was 2-for-13 (.154) as a batter.