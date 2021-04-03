🔊 Listen to this

Morgan Hilbert scored seven goals March 27 when Pittston Area opened the Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse season with a 15-12 victory at Lakeland.

The win came in Elizabeth Mikitish’s debut as head coach of the team.

Jianna Eike added four goals. Danielle Witman scored two while Olivia Hogan and Tyra Winters had one each.

BOYS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Wyoming Area combined a sweep of doubles with a forfeit win at third singles to defeat Wilkes-Barre Area in the March 22 WVC opener at Pittston Area’s Mattei Middle School courts.

Nate Cable-Nick Winsock did not lose a game at second doubles, winning, 6-0, 6-0.

Brothers Anthony and Jacob Nelson won, 6-0, 6-1, and first doubles.

SOFTBALL

Honesdale 5, Pittston Area 3

Pittston Area lost at home March 27 in its non-league season opener.

Tori Para had three hits and Sage Weidlich had two in the loss.