Junior Makenzie Switzer (2) looks to pass to an open teammate during the March 31 game.

With minutes left in the game and a victory over Wyoming Seminary, Wyoming Area Head Coach Carl DeLuca, center, called a time out.

Carl DeLuca had big plans for Wyoming Area girls lacrosse in 2020.

After playing in the district final and finishing tied for the second-best Wyoming Valley Conference record in 2019, the coach thought his team was poised to become the first to prevent Wyoming Seminary from sweeping both WVC and district championships as it has done every season since the sport arrived locally.

The 2020 season never happened.

Now, Wyoming Area takes the field with a smaller roster and much less experience, but is giving early indication that it may still chase the same goals.

“We were lining up for last year to be the year that we got over that hump,” DeLuca said before his team upset Wyoming Seminary, 8-7, in Tuesday’s return to action. “That was the goal.”

Makenzie Switzer, the WVC’s top freshman in 2019, is back at midfield and attack. She will also add face-off duties.

Senior Emma Kelleher, who committed last week to play lacrosse on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III level at Susquehanna University, is also back at attack and midfield.

Megan Beppler, an all-star defender, is also back for her senior season.

Switzer, Kelleher and Beppler will serve as captains.

Junior Kylee Foy, who has experience as a youth goalie with the Valley Laxerz, was the team’s back-up goalie on the district finalists as a freshman in 2019.

Emily Jackson, a junior, is another key defender.

“We’re going to be a young team again because we had major graduation losses,” DeLuca said. “Our numbers are down.”

DeLuca said the team normally carries a roster of about 25, but is working with 16 this season. The Lady Warriors just returned to practice March 26 after being in quarantine and the coach said COVID-19 concerns have led some families to decide not to have their daughters participate this season.

The COVID-19 delays forced a postponement of the scheduled season opener and instead sent the Lady Warriors against the defending champions in the opener.

The smaller numbers will alter the way DeLuca, who normally rotates a midfield group, moves players through the lineup and will keep the Lady Warriors from playing junior varsity games.

“This year will be unique rotations,” he said. “We’ll not only be rotating from the sidelines in, but also on the field between attack and middle, then middie moving back to attack, to give them a break that way, too.”

Season opener

Emma Kelleher scored three goals and assisted on two others when Wyoming Area defeated Wyoming Seminary, 8-7, in Tuesday’s opener.

The Lady Warriors scored the last goal of the first half and the first three of the second half for a 7-4 lead.

Wyoming Area pushed the lead back to 8-5 before holding off a Wyoming Seminary rally in the last five minutes.

Makenzie Switzer had a goal, three assists and 11 groundballs.

Miranda Dominick had two goals, an assist and four groundballs while Sofia Sabatini had a goal and two assists.

Brianna Braccini also scored.

Megan Beppler controlled four groundballs.

Kylee Foy made seven saves.

Wyoming Area won nine of 15 faceoffs.

Chase Taylor scored twice and Lily Kurtz had a goal and two assists for Wyoming Seminary.