With minimal high school playing experience in their past and limited practice time in their near future, the Pittston Area softball players will have some obstacles to overcome this season.

“I have a bunch of sophomores and juniors without really much experience,” said Lady Patriots coach Frank Parente, who is also leading his team in game competition for the first time after his debut got cut short during the preseason a year ago. “We have girls who have had success on the Little League level and in junior high.”

Whether that can translate into varsity success is an open question.

“That’s the thing that we don’t know,” Parente said. “I’m hoping that we can surprise some people, but that all remains to be seen.”

Tori Para is the one full-time starter back from the 2019 team that won a District 2 title and advanced to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A state quarterfinals.

Para batted .358 and was second on that 19-win team in RBI with 25 in 23 games. She was also the team’s number-two pitcher, going 3-0 with a 2.80 earned run average in five appearances.

“She’s a really good player,” Parente said. “She’s still at shortstop, but she’ll also be pitching for us.

“Just a great player, but she’s the only one I have back that’s a full-time starter.”

Two seniors also gained significant experience, appearing in 19 and 15 games.

Tiara George will play shortstop and second base, depending on whether Para is in the circle. Bernadette Lieback will be at first base.

Junior center fielder Sage Wiedlich is the next-most experienced player, getting in 12 games.

“I’m hoping for big things from her,” Parente said.

The rest of the team is new to the varsity level with less than 10 combined career at-bats and no pitching experience.

“Other than that, we’re a lot of competition,” Parente said. “We’re a very young team.”

Freshman Gianna Adams will work with Para as the team’s two pitchers.

The Lady Patriots are already playing catch-up. Their only game was a 5-3 non-league loss to Honesdale March 27 before COVID-19 disrupted the preseason.

“That first game, we battled Honesdale,” Parente said. “We had that youth inning; that inning of inexperience where we made some mistakes, we unraveled a little bit and we gave up a three-run lead.”

The team went without two starters in the Honesdale game because of COVID-19, then went into a pause of its preseason preparations. It returned to the practice field Friday, but once game action resumes Monday at highly regarded Tunkhannock, practice opportunities could be limited.

“I’ve had one practice with my full team on the field and the next day we were shut down,” Parente said. “ … The hard part is these were all the practice days built into the schedule that we’re not going to have.

“We’re going to be playing games every day. It’s non-stop, just to make up the games. We’ll be averaging 3-4 games a week, which is going to be tough. With a young team, you value the practice time.”