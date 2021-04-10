Three Wyoming Area teams improve to 2-0 in WVC

Pittston Area’s Giavanna Innamorati completed the 100-meter hurdles in 16.53 to win the title at the Bruce Dallas Invitational April 3 at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

Innamorati reached the six-hurdler final of the event in the 20-team meet with a time of 17.67 seconds, fifth-best of 25.

The senior then took more than a second off her time to win easily. The only other hurdler to break 17 seconds on the day was Alina Yates from host Cumberland Valley, who qualified in 16.93, then placed third in 17.09.

The hurdling of Innamorati, the jumping or freshman Aria Messner and a second-place finish by the 400 relay team allowed Pittston Area to place seventh out of 20 teams with 37 points. Cumberland Valley ran away with the team title, 118-56, over State College.

Lauren LoPresto, Messner, Katelyn Wesp and Jakiya Kroon teamed for a 51.77 to place second of 12 entries in the 400 relay.

Messner was also third in the high jump with 4-10 and fourth in the long jump, losing a third-place tiebreaker after a jump of 16-3.

Innamorati was fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.75.

Amber Jenkins was fifth in the discus (100-4) and sixth in the javelin (104-3), one place and one foot, one inch behind teammate Leah Zambetti.

David Behm did all the scoring for the Pittston Area boys, who placed 14th of 19 teams with 14 points.

State College beat out Cumberland Valley, 85-75, for the title.

Behm was second in the triple jump (42-2) and third in the high jump (6-2).

The top six scored points.

Behm was also 10th in the long jump while Caeden Messner was seventh in the long jump and eighth in the triple jump.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Wyoming Area 123, Hanover Area 26

Rocco Pizano won four events as Wyoming Area rolled to Tuesday’s home victory to improve to 2-0 in WVC Division 2.

Pizano won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the triple jump, along with being part of the winning 400 relay.

Niko Sciandra added three wins.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Wyoming Area 119, Hanover Area 30

Adreanna Cunningham and Aubrianna Marranca each won two individual events and were part of the relay sweep when Wyoming Area won at home Tuesday.

Cunningham won the 100 and 200 and ran on the 400 and 1600 relays for the Lady Warriors (2-0). Marranca won the 1600 and 3200 and was part of the 3200 relay.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyoming Area 20, Lakeland 1

Emma Kelleher scored six goals, assisted three others and kept Wyoming Area in possession by controlling 14 of 15 draws in Thursday’s WVC home-field rout.

Makenzie Switzer added five goals, an assist and 13 groundballs for the Lady Warriors (2-0).

Halle Kranson had three goals, four assists and 12 groundballs. Sofia Sabatini scored two goals, assisted on four, had six groundballs and controlled four of five draws.

Miranda Dominick scored twice while Brianna Braccini and Sailym Jones had one goal each.

Jones, Victoria Krupkevich and Megan Beppler each had three groundballs.

Kylee Foy stopped four of five shots.

North Pocono 20, Pittston Area 8

Kendra Jordan scored eight times to lead visiting North Pocono to Tuesday’s WVC road victory.

Emily Rinaldi had three goals and an assist for the Lady Patriots while Morgan Hilbert had two goals and an assist.

BOYS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 3, MMI Prep 2

Wyoming Area returned to competition with Wednesday’s road victory in a WVC match.

The Warriors were playing their first match since winning their opener 16 days earlier.

BASEBALL

Wyoming Seminary 3, Wyoming Area 2

Wyoming Seminary used an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth Monday to pull out the win in the WVC Division 2 opener.

Evan Melberger had two hits for the Warriors. J.J. Hood struck out nine in five innings before leaving with the game tied.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 14, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Seminary spoiled Wyoming Area’s home opener April 2 in a WVC game.