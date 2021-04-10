Evan Musto is using his final year of baseball eligibility while continuing his studies at Kutztown University.

The graduate student is a catcher and infielder for the Bears, who are 7-11 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and 13-11 overall.

Musto is 0-for-6 with a walk through five appearances this season. He is a career .243 hitter in 25 games with three doubles, four RBI and two runs scored.

Since going hitless as a freshman, Musto has batted .300 total. He played nine games as a sophomore in 2018, five games as a junior, then two games in 2020 before the season was halted abruptly because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.