Olivia Allen (2) slides under the Wyoming Seminary 3rd basemen on a pass ball at home.

Warrior sophmore 2nd basemen Olivia Allen attempts a double play after the force out at 2nd base.

Wyoming Area slugger Kaitlyn Slusser went 3-for-3 against Wyoming Seminary with a double, triple and two RBI in defeating Sem 8-0.

Wyoming Area’s senior pitcher Steph Nowak tossed a shutout against Wyoming Seminary at a home game on April 7 game against Wyoming Seminary.

Wyoming Area will turn to three players who received significant varsity playing time in the team’s last softball season in 2019 to lead the way this year.

The Lady Warriors went 10-9 in 2019 before sitting out last season with all other spring sports teams in Pennsylvania because of COVID-19 precautions.

Stephanie Nowak made four appearances as the team’s third pitcher two years ago while also playing elsewhere. She may take on most or all of the pitching duties this season as a senior.

Shortstop Kaitlyn Slusser batted .302 while playing in every game. Nowak and junior third baseman Lauren Earlley played in most games, starting at times.

“There are a lot of new ones,” Lady Warriors coach John McNeil said of the rest of the lineup.

Cassandra Scripaunas is at catcher, Morgan Janeski at first base and Olivia Allen at second base. Anna Wisnewski, Jocelyn Williams and Ella Schultz are left to right around the outfield and Kayla Leo will be the designated hitter.

Wyoming Area is carrying just a 15-player roster.

“We’re trying to get better every day,” McNeil said. “The quicker we mature, the better off we’re going to be.”

The Lady Warriors are 1-1 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 and 1-2 overall. All three games have been shutouts.

“We were outclassed down at Berwick,” McNeil said of a 10-0, non-league loss in the March 31 opener.

The team split games in league play this week.

Wyoming Area 8, Wyoming Seminary 0

Wyoming Area won its division opener Tuesday at Atlas Field as Kaitlyn Slusser went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI.

Jocelyn Williams was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Morgan Janeski and Olivia Allen drove in two runs each.

“We still had some growing pains, but we were able to win,” McNeil said.

Stephanie Nowak tossed a two-hit shutout.

Hanover Area 2, Wyoming Area 0

Kassidy Slusser tossed a four-hit shutout as Hanover Area defeated host Wyoming Area in a Division 2 game Thursday.

Stephanie Nowak struck out 10 and did not walk a batter while throwing a three-hitter in the loss.