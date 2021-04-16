Home Sports Pittston Area tops Wyoming Area in junior high softball Sports Pittston Area tops Wyoming Area in junior high softball April 16, 2021 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Grace Callahan takes a cut for Pittston Area junior high softball team as they defeated Wyoming Area at Exeter, 18-3. Pittston Area’s left fielder records a putout against Wyoming Area. After hitting a triple, Wyoming Area’s Renee Haddock (27) is out at home after an errant throw to third base. Pittston Area catcher Sophia Montagna put the tag on Haddock. Warrior Morgan Slusser (2) makes contact with the ball during the Wyoming Area-Pittston Area junior high softball game at Exeter. Pittston Area’s Gabriella Gorzkowski is out by a half step at first when Wyoming Area’s first baseman Marissa Gacek holds the bag after a toss from second baseman Marina Olrleski. ❮ ❯ EXETER – The Pittston Area Patriots’ junior high team traveled to Exeter Little League Field for an encounter against cross-town rival, the Wyoming Area Warriors on Wednesday, April 14. The Patriots defeated the Warriors 18-3. – Tony Callaio RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR GIRLS TENNIS NOTEBOOK: Wyoming Area at home, Pittston Area on road for team quarterfinals FIELD HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Lady Warriors avenge season-ending loss NEXT LEVEL: Beppler starting on defense at Lock Haven University View Comments