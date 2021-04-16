Grace Callahan takes a cut for Pittston Area junior high softball team as they defeated Wyoming Area at Exeter, 18-3.

<p>Pittston Area’s left fielder records a putout against Wyoming Area.</p>

<p>After hitting a triple, Wyoming Area’s Renee Haddock (27) is out at home after an errant throw to third base. Pittston Area catcher Sophia Montagna put the tag on Haddock.</p>

<p>Warrior Morgan Slusser (2) makes contact with the ball during the Wyoming Area-Pittston Area junior high softball game at Exeter.</p>

<p>Pittston Area’s Gabriella Gorzkowski is out by a half step at first when Wyoming Area’s first baseman Marissa Gacek holds the bag after a toss from second baseman Marina Olrleski.</p>

EXETER – The Pittston Area Patriots’ junior high team traveled to Exeter Little League Field for an encounter against cross-town rival, the Wyoming Area Warriors on Wednesday, April 14.

The Patriots defeated the Warriors 18-3.

– Tony Callaio

