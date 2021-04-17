🔊 Listen to this

Warrior goalie Harry Bryce, center, blocks a Dallas shot on goal in the second period against Dallas.

Wyoming Area’s Thomas Kearns, right, takes a shot on goal against Dallas.

Wyoming Area’s Ben Byers (18) gets by Dallas’ Ryhs Bonvie in first half action at Wyoming Area on Wednesday.

Nathan Winnick (8) congratulations teammate Ben Byers on getting the Warriors on the scoreboard at 7:15 in the second period against Dallas on Wednesday.

Both Wyoming Area track and field teams improved to 3-0 for sole possession of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 leads.

Tunkhannock and Holy Redeemer are second in boys at 1-0. Lake-Lehman is 2-0 and Tunkhannock 1-0 in girls.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Wyoming Area 111½, Northwest 34½

Drew Mruk and Usamah Alansari each won three individual events and Wyoming Area took 16 of 18 events at Northwest Tuesday.

Mruk swept the three throwing events, winning the shot put by 6½ feet with 46-1 and the discus by more than 37 feet with 128-100.

Alansari won the 110-meter high hurdles and the long jump and high jump.

Rocco Pizano added wins in the 100-meter dash and triple jump along with anchoring the winning 400 relay.

Crestwood 75, Pittston Area 75

Crestwood won Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 meet on a tiebreaker with more second-place finishes.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Wyoming Area 92, Northwest 57

Bianca Pizano and Toni Minichello each won two individual events and were part of the winning 400-meter relay in Tuesday’s WVC Division 2 victory.

Pizano won the long jump and triple jump. Minichello won the shot put and javelin.

Aubrianna Marranca also won two individual and one relay event. She won the 1600 and 3200 and ran a leg of the 3200 relay.

Pittston Area 82, Crestwood 68

Pittston Area defeated Crestwood Wednesday to improve to 2-0 in WVC Division 1.

SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 12, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Sage Weidlich and Ava Callahan each had three hits Thursday to help Pittston Area improve to 2-0 in Division 1 of the WVC with a five-inning victory.

The Lady Patriots scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the 10-run rule with one out.

Weidlich scored three times and drove in a run. Callahan scored twice and drove in two runs.

Tori Para pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk. She also scored twice and had a hit.

Kallie Booth tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Bella Giardina scored three runs. Gianna Adams drove in two.

Pittston Area trails only Tunkhannock in the division standings.

Pittston Area 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

Gianna Adams tossed a shutout and drove in two runs Wednesday to lead Pittston Area to the victory in its WVC Division 1 opener.

Adams did not walk a batter in a four-hitter that included seven strikeouts. She also went 2-for-4.

Ava Callahan went 3-for-4 while Bella Giardina had a triple, run and RBI.

The Lady Patriots led 2-0 until adding a run in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Wyoming Area 8, Nanticoke 7

Wyoming Area overcame a six-run top of the first by Nanticoke to win Tuesday’s WVC Division 2 game.

The Lady Warriors closed to within 6-3 after one inning and 7-6 after two.

Wyoming Area improved to 2-1 in the division, tied for second place with Hanover Area, one game behind first-place Holy Redeemer (3-0).

Jocelyn Williams led the way, going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and four RBI. Anna Wisnewski also had three hits and three runs scored.

Kaitlyn Slusser, who scored twice and drove in a run, and winning pitcher Stephanie Nowak each had two hits. Both of Slusser’s hits were doubles.

Morgan Janeski had a double.

BASEBALL

Dallas 7, Pittston Area 5

After Pittston Area took the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth, Dallas scored four times in the bottom of the inning to pull out the win in Thursday’s WVC Division 1 game.

The Patriots fell to 1-2 in the division and 1-3 overall.

Devon Markert was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the Patriots. Jeremy Cawley was 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Anthony Cencetti drove in two runs.

Holy Redeemer 9, Wyoming Area 5

Wyoming Area slipped to 0-3 in WVC Division 2 and 1-3 overall with Wednesday’s loss at Holy Redeemer.

Jake Kelleher went 3-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs for Wyoming Area in the loss.

Evan Melberger had two hits and scored twice.

Pittston Area 5, Crestwood 4

Pittston Area scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 5-4 victory over Crestwood in a WVC Division 1 game.

Anthony Cencetti went 2-for-3 while Matt Johnson had a hit and an RBI for the Patriots.

Lake-Lehman 10, Wyoming Area 7

Lake-Lehman defeated visiting Wyoming Area in Monday’s WVC Division 2 game.

The Warriors overcame a 7-1 deficit, tying the game with a six-run top of the fourth, but did not score again.

Evan Melberger had two hits for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area 7, Mid Valley 5

Evan Melberger went 3-for-3 and Jake Kelleher had a home and three RBI to lead the Warriors to the non-league win April 10 at home.

BOYS LACROSSE

Dallas 17, Wyoming Area 2

Anderson Leo and Jackson Wydra scored four goals each as Dallas routed host Wyoming Area, 17-2, in Wednesday’s WVC game.

The Warriors dropped to 1-3.

Wyoming Area 15, Lakeland 9

Wyoming Area posted its first win of the season on the road April 9.

The win was the first under coach Mason Byers.

BOYS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area 2

Holy Redeemer edged visiting Wyoming Area in Wednesday’s WVC match.

The Lady Warriors dropped their second straight after a 2-0 start.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Seminary needed three sets in both doubles matches, but managed to sweep Wyoming Area in the April 9 match.