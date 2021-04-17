🔊 Listen to this

Brandon Matthews is fourth on the points list as the PGA Tour Latinoamerica slowly increases its 2020-21 season schedule.

COVID-19 caused the elimination of most of the 2020 schedule along with some adjustments.

Matthews wound up winning the Puerto Plata Open, one of three events the tour was able to conduct in 2020, in December.

The Pittston Area graduate slipped from third to fourth on the points list following March’s Mexico Open, the tour’s only event so far in 2021.

Matthews worked his way into a tie for 17th following a 4-under-par third round March 27 in Mazatlan, Mexico, but wound up finishing 37th with a 7-under-par, 281 on rounds of 70-70-68-73.

The tour currently has one event each scheduled in May and June.

The Banco del Pacifico Open is May 13-16 at Quito Tennis and Golf Club in Ecuador. The Holcim Colombia Classic, presented by Volvo, is June 17-20 at Club Campestre de Bucaramanga in Colombia.

Both tournaments have $175,000 purses with $31,500 going to the winner.