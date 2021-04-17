🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area enjoyed both individual and team success during the past week while emerging as the last unbeaten girls lacrosse team in District 2.

The Lady Warriors won three straight road games to improve to 5-0, including Thursday’s 13-8 victory at Scranton Prep in a battle of Wyoming Valley Conference unbeatens.

Crestwood, which has a half-game lead over Wyoming Area in the WVC, suffered its first loss of the season in a non-league game. The teams meet Thursday at Crestwood for the conference lead in what is also a key game in the District 2 Class 2A seeding race where Wyoming Area is currently on top.

Emma Kelleher, who scored her 100th career goal, and Makenzie Switzer continued to lead a high-scoring offense that produced 58 goals in the three wins and is averaging more than 17 goals per game on the season.

Wyoming Area 13, Scranton Prep 8

Makenzie Switzer scored six goals, assisted two others and controlled 12 groundballs Thursday to lead Wyoming Area through its first-place battle.

Emma Kelleher added four goals and an assist while winning 17 of 22 draws.

Kelleher scored all four of her goals and Switzer three when the Lady Warriors went from a 1-0 deficit in the first five minutes to an 8-3 lead with more than eight minutes left in the first half.

Sofia Sabbatini had two goals and four groundballs.

Brianna Braccini also scored while Miranda Dominik had an assist.

Halle Kranson, Victoria Krupkevich and Megan Beppler each had three groundballs.

Wyoming Area 22, Dallas 5

Emma Kelleher and Makenzie Switzer combined for 17 goals and eight assists in Tuesday’s WVC romp.

Kelleher had a team-high nine goals and three assists while Switzer had eight goals and a team-high five assists. Kelleher also went 17-for-22 on draws while Switzer led the team with 13 groundballs.

Wyoming Area already was in command, 13-5, before scoring in the closing seconds of the first half, then shutting out Dallas while adding eight more second-half goals.

Brianna Braccini scored three goals and Sofia Sabatini had two. Sabatini added five groundballs and went 4-for-5 on draws.

Megan Beppler had two assists while Halle Kranson and Miranda Dominick added one each.

Kylie Foy made eight saves in goal.

Wyoming Area 23, Tunkhannock 2

Emma Kelleher scored five goals, including the 100th of her career, when Wyoming Area dominated the April 10 WVC game.

“Immediately, I turned around and it felt awesome to have everyone pile on top of me and hug me after scoring my 100th goal,” said Kelleher, who also had an assist.

The Lady Warriors led 15-1 at halftime and finished with a 33-4 advantage in shots.

Brianna Braccini scored four goals.

Makenzie Switzer, who scored twice, and Halle Kranson, who had one goal, each had four assists.

Megan Beppler scored three times while Sofia Sabatini and Miranda Dominick added two goals and an assist.

Sailym Jones, Emily Jackson, Carly Saranchuk and Katie Rowlands also scored goals.