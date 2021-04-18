🔊 Listen to this

One former Lady Patriot replaced another in the King’s College outdoor women’s track and field record book.

Nicole Zambetti, a freshman from Pittston Area, set a King’s record in the 800-meter run April 10 during Widener University’s MAC Only Meet #2.

Zambetti finished third out of 22 runners in the event, helping the Monarchs finish fifth of nine in the team standings. Her time of 2:21.78 beat Tara Johnson’s 2019 record of 2:23.41.

At Pittston Area, Zambetti had run the 800 as fast as 2:19. Her college best in the event had been a 2:25.98 in the Monarch Invitational in March.

Zambetti also ran a 1:02.34 anchor leg to help the 4×400 relay finish fourth and post the seventh-best time in school history at 4:21.42. She had run an opening leg of 1:01.19 in Widener MAC Only Meet #1 earlier this season to help the team to another fourth-place finish.

Anna Bellucci, a Scranton Prep graduate from Pittston, is a thrower on the King’s team.

Bellucci qualified for the MAC Meet with a hammer throw of 98-1 in her college debut during Meet #1 at Widener.